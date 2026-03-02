The Unique Breakfast Clint Eastwood Eats Every Day
There are few more iconic Hollywood figures than Clint Eastwood. After decades of revolutionizing the Western genre on screen, he's spent his later years creating memorable, award-winning films as a writer and director. It turns out that Eastwood's unique perspective extends to his personal life, including his meals. In an interview with Men's Health, Eastwood's son Scott revealed his father's preferred everyday breakfast: salmon with brown rice.
The unusual revelation is part of the elder Eastwood's passionate and dedicated approach to nutrition, with his son noting, "My dad does not eat for pleasure." Although many likely enjoy the combination for its flavor merits, it's easy to see why Eastwood might have picked it as a health-focused way to start the day.
Like most fish, salmon is high in protein, vitamins, and minerals. However, it's better than many others for heart health, thanks to a high concentration of Omega-3 fatty acids. These same compounds can reduce inflammation and help with the cognitive effects of aging, a worthwhile benefit for Eastwood as he progresses into his mid-90s and a reason many people should start eating more salmon. Salmon has also been shown to increase muscle mass, support strong bones, and lower cancer risk.
A deliberate diet for a movie legend
Brown rice is a similarly nutrition-forward choice for a man who his son describes as "a machine about exercise." This less-processed, higher-fiber variety of rice improves heart health, reduces the risk of diabetes, and provides a mix of antioxidants and vitamins that white rice doesn't.
When he's spoken in the past about the diet that has kept him in shape, Eastwood revealed a preference for plenty of leafy greens like kale and spinach, alongside nutrient-dense veggies such as broccoli and asparagus. This is supplemented by antioxidant-rich fruits, including blueberries, bananas, and grapes. However, none of this stands out quite as much as a salmon-and-rice breakfast.
Though the idea of fish at breakfast isn't unusual on its own. Many cultures indulge in seafood to start the day, from pickled varieties in Scandinavia, to the many uses in Japanese and Asian breakfast cuisine, to more familiar options such as bagels with smoked salmon or lox. Nevertheless, it's still worth noting Clint Eastwood's unique breakfast choices and approach to his diet, a nutrition-focused approach that's kept him going well into his 90s.