The Unique Breakfast Clint Eastwood Eats Every Day

There are few more iconic Hollywood figures than Clint Eastwood. After decades of revolutionizing the Western genre on screen, he's spent his later years creating memorable, award-winning films as a writer and director. It turns out that Eastwood's unique perspective extends to his personal life, including his meals. In an interview with Men's Health, Eastwood's son Scott revealed his father's preferred everyday breakfast: salmon with brown rice.

The unusual revelation is part of the elder Eastwood's passionate and dedicated approach to nutrition, with his son noting, "My dad does not eat for pleasure." Although many likely enjoy the combination for its flavor merits, it's easy to see why Eastwood might have picked it as a health-focused way to start the day.

Like most fish, salmon is high in protein, vitamins, and minerals. However, it's better than many others for heart health, thanks to a high concentration of Omega-3 fatty acids. These same compounds can reduce inflammation and help with the cognitive effects of aging, a worthwhile benefit for Eastwood as he progresses into his mid-90s and a reason many people should start eating more salmon. Salmon has also been shown to increase muscle mass, support strong bones, and lower cancer risk.