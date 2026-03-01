Sprinkle This Mexican Seasoning On Your Fries And Thank Us Later

Whether as a snack, side, or added ingredient, an indulgent dish of fries is universally appreciated worldwide. This is partly because they're extremely versatile and easily enjoyed plain or can be elevated in a variety of ways. For instance, one could take a celebrity chef's lead, like the Pioneer Woman's method for perfectly crispy fries. But a better option would be skipping the typical pinch or two of salt and enhancing the spuds' flavor with a sprinkle of the immensely popular Tajín seasoning. This zestful lime and chile pepper heat combo is certain to keep your taste buds happy and your fingers going back for more. In fact, Tajín can change everything for any food it's added to — in a good way!

Along with Tajín being an easily executed improvement to practically any dish, teaming it with the traditionally oil-based preparation and savory flavor of fries can create a near-perfect duo. Tajín can inject a complex flavor boost because the tart and tangy acidity of the lime cuts into the oil and brightens up the fries' richness. Its chile peppers tie in an added warmth and heat that's present without being over the top. Whether your fries are air-fried or deep-fried, it's important to make sure that some amount of oil is applied before using the seasoning. This tip was also shared on Reddit from users who allegedly used it, confirming that a spritz of oil after frying allows the Tajín seasoning to adhere better to the fries.