Want Ripe Bananas Sooner? Store Them Here
Bananas can be trickier than other fruits when it comes to ripeness. Underripe green ones tend to be overly firm and lack the desired sweetness and flavor, while overripe bananas quickly lose their texture and sometimes turn into unappealing mush. Getting bananas to the desired level of ripeness is a skill all fruit lovers should master. A key part involves where your bananas are stored, and one spot in your kitchen will help speed things along: the top of the fridge.
The banana ripening process is significantly affected by temperature. Underripe bananas are often kept at around 55 degrees Fahrenheit from the time they are harvested until they're put out for sale at your local store. This cooler temperature prevents the ripening process from continuing. At room temperature, bananas resume ripening at a natural pace. By storing them in a warm spot, ripening can be slightly accelerated with no extra work.
The top of your fridge is a good place to ripen bananas because it's a large appliance that releases heat as it runs. This makes the top of it warmer than elsewhere in the kitchen. Ideally, the area will be at least 75 degrees Fahrenheit for noticeably faster ripening. Even so, it may take a few days to see results.
Extra heat means extra speed when ripening
This ripening trick is essentially a passive option for those who need a small ripening boost. The same principle is at play when ripening bananas in the oven, an alternative that condenses the ripening period from days to hours. Those looking for an ultra-fast option could soften bananas in the microwave. However, the latter method is a better choice for those looking for texture over taste. Rapid heating doesn't allow fruits' sugars to develop in the same way as natural or oven-ripening.
It's vital to remember that the reverse is also true with this technique. By storing bananas you've purchased in cooler-than-average temperatures, ripening can be slowed. Still, some find bananas stored at refrigerator temperature to be less pleasant for fresh eating.
You may have heard that bananas can ripen faster by placing them in a paper bag. Evidence for this is mixed at best, with some tests finding no impact at all. Still, there are some indications that the ethylene given off naturally by ripening bananas may help other fruits nearby ripen faster. If you've picked up some bananas that you fear won't be ready by the time you need them, look to the top of the fridge, or any other warm kitchen spot. A few extra degrees can go a long way toward perfectly ripened bananas.