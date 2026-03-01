Want Ripe Bananas Sooner? Store Them Here

Bananas can be trickier than other fruits when it comes to ripeness. Underripe green ones tend to be overly firm and lack the desired sweetness and flavor, while overripe bananas quickly lose their texture and sometimes turn into unappealing mush. Getting bananas to the desired level of ripeness is a skill all fruit lovers should master. A key part involves where your bananas are stored, and one spot in your kitchen will help speed things along: the top of the fridge.

The banana ripening process is significantly affected by temperature. Underripe bananas are often kept at around 55 degrees Fahrenheit from the time they are harvested until they're put out for sale at your local store. This cooler temperature prevents the ripening process from continuing. At room temperature, bananas resume ripening at a natural pace. By storing them in a warm spot, ripening can be slightly accelerated with no extra work.

The top of your fridge is a good place to ripen bananas because it's a large appliance that releases heat as it runs. This makes the top of it warmer than elsewhere in the kitchen. Ideally, the area will be at least 75 degrees Fahrenheit for noticeably faster ripening. Even so, it may take a few days to see results.