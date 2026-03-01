The Optimal Temperature To Store Beer At For A Crisp Taste

There's nothing more disappointing than reaching into your fridge for a crisp beer only to end up sipping a flat, stale brew. While a number of factors could have ruined your drink during storage, there's a good chance it was caused by one of beer's biggest enemies: temperature. If you don't store your brew at an optimal temperature, it could lose a lot of its flavor and crispness. The question is, what exactly is that ideal temperature?

The tricky part is there are many types of beer, and each style has its own ideal storage temperature. However, there appears to be a loose consensus among some breweries, stores, and fridge manufacturers about the ideal ranges for storing the major styles. Based on these ranges, the sweet spot for storing the most popular styles of beer in the U.S. should be around 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to a 2023 study by Statista, America's four favorite beer styles are lagers, pale ales, pilsners, and wheat beers. Multiple sources online say lagers do well at around 32 to 45 degrees Fahrenheit, pilsners at 37 to 45 degrees, pale ales at 45 to 50 degrees, and wheat beers at 39 to 52 degrees. While other styles should ideally be stored at different temperatures, the fact that the four most commonly bought beers can all be kept at 45 degrees Fahrenheit makes it the safest storage temperature to go with.