This Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Hawaii Sells Some Of The Best Lobster Rolls In The Country, According To Reviews

You might think the best lobster rolls in the U.S. are limited to New England states, like Maine and Massachusetts, and coastal havens, like Baltimore or the Carolinas, but don't count Hawaii out. The island of Oahu is home to one of the tastiest variations of the succulent handheld. That's where you'll find Fat Cheeks Hawaii, a humble eatery famous for its buttered lobster roll.

The Honolulu establishment is one of America's best hole-in-the-wall restaurants, where the mouthwatering sandwich on a toasted roll costs just under $24. The lobster meat is plentiful and dressed in warm, herby garlic butter. It's akin to a Connecticut-style lobster roll, which is also served buttery and hot. This style is arguably more comforting and indulgent than the standard New England lobster roll, for which the lobster is chopped, tossed in mayonnaise-based dressing, and served cold. The lobster roll is one of a handful of lobster dishes at Fat Cheeks, which range from lobster-topped cheeseburgers to lobster BLTs.

There are countless rave reviews from diners who've had the pleasure of eating the cult-favorite menu item. One Google review called it "Absolute next level. Overflowing with sweet, buttery lobster and served on a perfectly toasted roll. It was rich, fresh, and tasted like it was made with aloha and a little culinary magic." A TripAdvisor reviewer agreed, saying, "It was one of the best lobster rolls I've ever had, including the East Coast."