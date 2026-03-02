The Unusual Way Warren Buffett May Decide On His McDonald's Breakfast Order Every Morning

McDonald's breakfast unofficially wears the crown when it comes to fast food morning fare. From classic McMuffin sandwiches to cult-favorite hash browns, the chain is a go-to for many early risers — Warren Buffett included. The billionaire philanthropist is a longtime McDonald's breakfast fan, but he doesn't actually choose what he orders. Instead, he lets his wife decide.

As revealed in "Becoming Warren Buffett," an HBO documentary released in 2017, the investor hits the drive-thru with exact change for one of three breakfast selections that his wife chooses for him. "I tell my wife as I shave in the morning, I say 'either $2.61, $2.95, or $3.17,'" he explains while on a Mickey D's run in a clip from the doc. "She puts that amount in a little cup by me here, and that determines which of three breakfasts I get." He adds that he favors cheaper options if the stock market is down, an unexpectedly modest move for one of the world's wealthiest businessmen.

Buffet's preferred orders include two sausage patties, a sausage, egg, and cheese MCMuffin, and a bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit, each slightly costlier than the last. He could afford all three with ease, but this thrifty habit echoes Buffett's investment values of practicality and research. While his drive-thru ritual is unconventional, Buffett told Fortune that he eats this way, in part, because data showed "the lowest death rate is among six-year-olds, so I decided to eat like a six-year-old."