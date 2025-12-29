The Short List Of Celebrities Given A Lifetime McDonald's Gold Card

It's possible that Bill Gates got his McDonald's gold card because of Warren Buffett. The two billionaires are close friends and fans of McDonald's as well as relatively frugal lifestyles. Gates received his a few months after Buffett. In a TikTok video, Gates flashes his McGold card, saying that the company just sent him one without specifying a reason. The words "Be Our Guest," famously used on vintage McDonald's gift coupons, is etched on the card. What puts Gates' card above most other McGold cards is that it doesn't specify any geographical or time limitations. Instead, it reads, "Entitled to a complimentary meal at any McDonald's," meaning it is valid at any McDonald's in the world.

In the brief interview in which he reveals his card, Gates also explains that he doesn't use it too often since he can afford to pay for the food. Warren Buffett also seemingly pays for his humble McDonald's breakfasts, despite holding the card.

The gifting of free-meals-for-life cards to people who are generally very wealthy has been a bit of a sore point with some. A McGold was even presented to the King of Sweden at one point. However, McDonald's giving regular customers a chance to win the exclusive McGold card is a good way to reduce accusations of elitism. Dig a little deeper into the details of McDonald's Gold Card, and you'll find that there are those who have been awarded one for their good deeds as well. For example, in 2013, an Ohio man named Charles Ramsey was presented a McGold card after he ditched his burger to rescue three kidnapped women.