The Short List Of Celebrities Given A Lifetime McDonald's Gold Card
While they don't come around often, several fast food chains have outrageous free-food-for-life promotions, giving their lucky winners access to free meals for years and decades. However, none seem to do it with the same sense of exclusivity as the Golden Arches. The McDonald's McGold Card has been around for decades, and holders include celebrities, philanthropists, and local heroes. Before it became the mythical ticket to free McDonald's food for life, a simpler version of the card (called "Be Our Guest") was given out by McDonald's founder Ray Kroc to show his appreciation to certain individuals.
To date, even within the McGold echelon, there exist various levels. Some McGold cards, like actor Rob Lowe's, have an expiry. Others, such as the Mobile McGold Cards that McDonald's gave out to contest winners to promote its app, have a limit to how much the holder can order as well as a 50-year validity period. Therefore, even though there are lots of celebrities who love McDonald's, very few have a card that truly entitles them to free McDonald's meals for life.
Warren Buffett
One of the earliest McGold cards that received publicity is the one carried by billionaire investor and philanthropist Warren Buffett. In a 2007 CNBC interview, the Berkshire Hathaway founder revealed that his McGold card is good for life but only at McDonald's outlets in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. He also revealed an interesting tidbit about how difficult it is to get one, saying, "Well, I think President Clinton wanted one very badly, but I don't think he has one. I think he has to go to McDonald's with me."
Known for his sparing lifestyle (given his significant wealth), Buffett is a longtime patron of McDonald's. His breakfast usually consists of either two sausage patties and a Coke, or on the days he feels more "prosperous," the pricier (but still frugal) bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit.
Interestingly, the investment mogul also held a Johnny Rockets card, which allowed him to take up to three guests to outlets of the vintage diner-themed restaurant chain. Now in his 90s, Buffett's love for fast food and soda makes it fitting that he'd hold two free-meal cards from popular quick service chains.
Bill Gates
It's possible that Bill Gates got his McDonald's gold card because of Warren Buffett. The two billionaires are close friends and fans of McDonald's as well as relatively frugal lifestyles. Gates received his a few months after Buffett. In a TikTok video, Gates flashes his McGold card, saying that the company just sent him one without specifying a reason. The words "Be Our Guest," famously used on vintage McDonald's gift coupons, is etched on the card. What puts Gates' card above most other McGold cards is that it doesn't specify any geographical or time limitations. Instead, it reads, "Entitled to a complimentary meal at any McDonald's," meaning it is valid at any McDonald's in the world.
In the brief interview in which he reveals his card, Gates also explains that he doesn't use it too often since he can afford to pay for the food. Warren Buffett also seemingly pays for his humble McDonald's breakfasts, despite holding the card.
The gifting of free-meals-for-life cards to people who are generally very wealthy has been a bit of a sore point with some. A McGold was even presented to the King of Sweden at one point. However, McDonald's giving regular customers a chance to win the exclusive McGold card is a good way to reduce accusations of elitism. Dig a little deeper into the details of McDonald's Gold Card, and you'll find that there are those who have been awarded one for their good deeds as well. For example, in 2013, an Ohio man named Charles Ramsey was presented a McGold card after he ditched his burger to rescue three kidnapped women.
Regis Philbin
Beloved television host Regis Philbin, who died in 2020, also held a McGold card. Unlike Bill Gates, who seems relatively humdrum about his, Philbin was an enthusiastic McGold card carrier. Having received it as a token of appreciation for doing an ad for McDonald's, he even pulled it out at outlets to get his order for free. .
The story about Philbin's lifetime McDonald's gold card was told by his son-in-law, Mike Schur, on The Dan LeBatard Show. Schur went on to reveal how Philbin would eventually end up paying for his McDonald's order, despite having the McGold card — but not before confused McDonald's employees were left wondering why a celebrity was flashing a strange golden card and asking for free burgers. Schur also made an interesting point about the McGold card's significance: It's rewarded as more of a symbolic gesture than an actual ticket to free food, which explains why it's given to celebrities who could easily afford to pay. Consequently, it appears that the few celebrities who hold the lifetime McDonald's gold card don't actually use it too often. Nevertheless, all are definitely fans of the burger giant.