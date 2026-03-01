The One Ribeye Cut That Promises Maximum Juiciness

It may come as a surprise, but not all ribeyes are created equal. Whether you're ranking steaks by tenderness or debating which chain restaurant serves the best ribeye, the "cut within the cut" makes a huge difference in flavor and juiciness. Many of us likely didn't even know that there were different cuts on a ribeye. However, the ribeye runs along the rib primal of the cow, from the sixth to the twelfth rib, and where your particular ribeye steak comes from makes a big difference in flavor and juiciness. And the MVP among most chefs is the chuck end — ribs six through nine — and it's definitely one that steak lovers should be asking for by name.

What sets the chuck end apart is fat — wonderful, flavor-amplifying fat. Compared to the loin end, the chuck end carries a thicker fat cap and more intramuscular marbling, which means the fat will dissipate beautifully into the meat as it cooks, producing super juicy, richly flavored steak. The loin end (ribs 10–12) contains a larger, single longissimus dorsi muscle — the classic "eye" — that's incredibly tender and uniform, which is what most people picture when they think of a standard ribeye. But that picture-perfect view of a ribeye comes at a cost: less fat means less moisture, less flavor, and a subtler flavor profile. The chuck end, by contrast, features the richly marbled spinalis dorsi — the ribeye cap — along with additional smaller muscles and more fat pockets that render beautifully under heat, adding layers of beefy richness that make each bite more complex.