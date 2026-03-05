The Biggest Scandals To Ever Hit Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

David Page created "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" while on a phone call with a Food Network executive. "I had just made the name up out of thin air," he told Heavy Table. Page's production company, Page Television and Video Productions, Inc., produced the first 11 seasons of the show without much incident. But relationships between the network and production company probably turned sour on Season 12, because the Food Network suddenly fired Page after it ended.

Page sued Food Network for breach of contract because his company had signed on to produce 39 episodes at that time, for Seasons 12 to 14. Page accused the network of keeping Fieri from him and preventing his company from completing production. Food Network countersued, saying Page was fired for creating a hostile work environment. The network alleged that Page sent staff emails riddled with profanity, insults, and threats too vulgar to quote here.

The case was eventually settled out of court. Page later told the press that Fieri instigated his firing because he'd grown tired of being directed. "He became more and more unwilling to accept the kind of coaching, producing and directing that was intended to make him look great," Page said, via the New York Post. In the end, the Food Network fired Page and hired a new production company, Denver-based Citizen Pictures, to take over. Citizen Pictures has since produced "Triple D" starting from Season 13.