What Sabrina Carpenter Drinks For A Pick-Me-Up

Singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter has had more than one foray into food-related stardom. For instance, she appeared in a Pringles advertisement that aired during Super Bowl LX, featuring a "boyfriend" made entirely out of potato chips. She also topped the charts with her single "Espresso," a catchy tune that perfectly captures her chill-yet-energized vibe. But for a pick-me-up, the pop star turns to a different kind of caffeinated drink: yerba mate. In a video interview with Rolling Stone, Carpenter said she has a "terrible obsession" with the beverage. But what is it?

Yerba mate is a traditional tea made from the leaves and twigs of the species Ilex paraguariensis. This is a type of holly that is native to the River Plate region, a part of South America that encompasses northern Argentina, southern Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay. Often brewed hot, it has a strong and grassy flavor, and is touted as a natural coffee alternative that packs a major caffeine kick. The tea has risen in popularity worldwide, evolving from its traditionally brewed roots into ready-to-drink canned varieties that are often served chilled. Carpenter loves the beverage so much that in a different Rolling Stone interview, she stated that she wants her next boyfriend to be made of yerba mate, because "think of the energy he would have."