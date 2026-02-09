9 Best And 4 Worst Super Bowl Food Commercials 2026
Super Bowl commercials are as much an institution as the game itself, and 2026 is no different. Every food brand worth its salt is shelling out major cash to get clever ads in front of the millions of viewers in the U.S. and beyond. This year, companies with major bucks dropped $8 million or more for a 30-second spot. That's more than $260,000 per second, which makes even a quick commercial a major gamble. It's a good thing the big game promises one of the biggest viewing audiences of the year; last year's broadcast roped in 128 million viewers.
This year's lot covered much of the usual territory. You already knew there'd be a Budweiser commercial, but this time it took the Clydesdale-horse theme in a decidedly different (not necessarily good) direction. Coke sat on the sidelines, while Pepsi jumped in to fill the gap by commandeering the animated polar bear for some competitive fun. But there were newcomers too, brands like Kinder Bueno and Svedka vodka, aiming to get their slice of pie with mixed results.
Let's take a play-by-play of the best and worst commercials to come through for Super Bowl LX. There are some you'll be talking about around the water cooler for weeks, some you'll forget ever existed as soon as the game comes back on, and some that could never justify the $8 million price tag.
Best: Lay's – Last Harvest
The Lay's potato farmer from the 2025 Super Bowl commercial (remember the little girl planting the potato?) is back with a new chapter in the lives of the characters who confused us so much in the first ad. This time, the brand is plucking our heartstrings with a tribute to American farmers, set to a soundtrack of a slowed-down folkish version of Keane's "Somewhere Only We Know." This time, the little girl is all grown up, taking over the farm with a last hurrah for her fast-aging father.
It's a bit maudlin and a little overplayed — and it's thoroughly effective, too. Try not getting chills when the father tells his daughter, "It's your farm now." Knowing everything these heartland heroes go through to bring quality food to the U.S., it's hard not to feel a swell of bittersweet pride from a brand that's lasted nearly 100 years thanks to the dedication of American farmers. It's a tearjerker that works and makes you wonder if you've supported Lay's enough. Maybe it's time for another potato chip run.
Worst: Poppi – Vibes Thing
Prebiotic soda Poppi hits the airwaves for a Super Bowl ad made possible by the brand's PepsiCo buyout. The big-balling budget allows pop star (get it?) Charli XCX to star with "I Love LA" actress Rachel Sennott, with hopes that Gen Z will be tuning in. Who else would flip for an ad for healthier soda featuring Internet-favorite celebrities that few viewers over the age of 30 have heard of?
The ad is a bit slapstick, with the two stars being "summoned" to a college classroom, thanks to Poppi's ability to rip through the space-time fabric. The class turns into a dance party where people vomit glitter and spit fire, before returning to the class, and the student whose open soda can launched the "vibes." Clearly, this healthy soda is positioning itself as the drink of the hip Gen Z crowd. Chances are, it will only appeal to those who already know these two entertainers.
Best: Pringles – Pringleleo
Winsome pop sprite Sabrina Carpenter applies her cheeky wit to a Pringles Super Bowl ad in which she creates the perfect man, Pringleleo, made out of stacked-up Pringles. He's like a snowman, but crunchier, with Jenga-like pieces that can be removed easily when Carpenter wants to make a snack out of him. But when a frantic crowd outside of a Carpenter concert tackles him and starts munching on the pieces, the singer can't help but understand their attraction.
Pringle's 2025 Super Bowl commercial had plenty of celebrities, but Carpenter's fun-loving personality is a through-line for this year's ad –– and pretty much everything she does. This send-up of dating woes is on brand, with scenes of their romance highlighting her Franken-man's tendency to fall apart at the most inopportune moments. The fact that Pringleleo bears a striking resemblance to the mustachioed man on the Pringles ties it all up in a tidy stack. Fans of both Pringles and Sabrina Carpenter are bound to find much to love here.
Worst: Ritz Crackers – Ritz Island
Jon Hamm and Bowen Yang being left out of a Ritz island party? Unheard of! And yet, it's happened in this fast-paced Super Bowl commercial, leaving the power pair to view the revelry through binoculars. It turns out Yang doesn't like the feel of sand under his feet. As he agrees to go for five minutes only, none other than Scarlett Johansson shows up on the shore in a sand-gliding jet ski to give Hamm and Yang a lift. It's just one star after another pushing these buttery crackers.
This speedy 30-second ad seems like a cheap party-food push featuring familiar funny folk. When you consider what Hamm, Yang, and Johansson must have been paid to appear, you understand why the commercial is a quick spot rather than a full minute like many of the others. The big question: Does Ritz need advertising to get the party started? Maybe, but the company is trying to sell party snacks when the party has already started, so ... best of luck to them.
Best: Nerds Candy – Best Buds
Is Nerds losing enough business to warrant a super-expensive, super-fast Super Bowl commercial? Maybe. It seems a little desperate for a brand that's always in the background, but thanks to a new product and a bit of star power, the colorful spot adds a blast of sweet fun that both kids and parents can get a kick out of.
A mega-size juicy gummy is enjoying a pool day with some of his "best buds — TASTE buds" like Andy Cohen, who takes the animated giant for a fashion makeover. The glossy red Grimace-like blob tries on highly fashionable Nerds (the characters, not the candies, which is a little weird) before showing off its new duds at a red carpet event. It feels more like something you'd see on the Disney Channel or Nickelodeon, but it's cute, eye-catching, and definitely designed for younger Super Bowl viewers.
Worst: Budweiser – American Icons
Of course Budweiser would go for the lump-in-the-throat moment with its Super Bowl ad, pulling in its famous Clydesdales for yet another treacly slice of Americana representing beer at its most commercial. This time around, there's a foal bounding through a meadow as a CGI eaglet hatches; the two grow up together, spending season after season with the foal galloping across the plains, the flightless eaglet riding on its back. No, really — that's what happens. In the final shot, the full-grown horse leaps over a log, backlit by the sun as the eagle spreads its wings. Together, they make a ... Pegasus? Yes. The Pegasus of America! Oh — and Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird" is playing the whole time.
It's hard to tell if this one is funny on purpose or by accident, but it's probably both. Regardless, it's a heavy-handed play on all the symbols of America, hinting that a brand like Budweiser helps the country along when it can't fly on its own. And the company spent millions to air this. Woof.
Best: Kinder Bueno – Yes, Bueno
Chocolate underdog Kinder Bueno hauls in a pair of famous faces for its Super Bowl commercial debut. Character actor William Fichtner and Bravo personality Paige DeSorbo appear in a digital animation space adventure that crams a ton of tension into a 30-second spot. Astronauts maneuvering through an asteroid field, aliens explaining that Kinder Bueno is the reason they've never destroyed Earth, and a rapid-fire dimension-hopping sequence all sound off at breakneck speed. All of it is tied together with the repeated phrasing, "No bueno ... no bueno ... yes, bueno!"
This is the kind of gleeful ridiculousness that captures viewers attention, an impressive achievement for a brand that hasn't asserted itself in the U.S. advertising-wise. You can see every dollar spent on the screen, which may have sapped the company's advertising budget for the foreseeable future. That's okay; Kinder gets off to a sweet start with a reminder of how fun candy bar commercials can be.
Worst: Svedka – Shake Your Bots Off
The vodka brand brings the chilling reality of mech-based bartenders to screens everywhere in a goofy Super Bowl commercial featuring a pair of robotic drink-shakers. Rick James sounds off with "Super Freak" as disco noise for the bots to shake to on the dancefloor that appears out of nowhere, complete with perfectly spaced dancers who look a little too digital for comfort. When robo-guy drinks the cosmo that robo-lady shakes up for him, it runs out of his chin hole in a gush that looks like blood. He smiles as his circuits fritz. Blech.
Svedka seems to be taking cues from the global tech shows displaying full-size droids with various levels of human-like agility. But it's hard to cross the uncanny valley with these sleek and too-sexy automatons, with their glossy smiles and shining skin. There's no question that Svedka descends into an AI hellscape with its Super Bowl ad debut. It definitely gets your attention, but it might also give you nightmares.
Best: Hellmann's – Meal Diamond
Who among us hasn't wondered if our deli sandwich couldn't shine a little brighter, if only the spread on the bread had more sparkle? Hellmann's feels our pain and puts it to music in a gleeful Super Bowl ad that turns a quiet eatery into a full-blown sing-along. Toss in Andy Samberg (an almost unrecognizable celeb Super Bowl cameo) doing his best Neil Diamond impression as a manic character named "Meal" Diamond, and you have one of the most unexpectedly hilarious commercials to hit the big game broadcast.
Samberg is more spirited than usual in this laugh-out-loud send-up of Neil Diamond's chant-worthy "Sweet Caroline," a number that never fails to get crowds fired up. But the lyrics here get weirder and sadder as they go on, even as the crowd yells "So good! So good!" after Meal Diamond dresses up their sandwiches with Hellmann's mayonnaise. Diamond's creepy balogna friend adds to the crooked charm.
When actress Elle Fanning appears in the last frames of this SNL sketch of a commercial as Samberg-slash-Diamond begs her to marry him and break the curse that keeps him from leaving the deli, her awkward "No thank you" is the olive on top of a perfect Super Bowl ad.
Best: Pepsi Zero Sugar – The Choice
Pepsi gets downright dastardly with its hilarious and timely ad, featuring a CGI polar bear hitting an existential soda crisis after decades of playing mascot for Coca-Cola. Notably, there's no Coke ad announced for the 2026 Super Bowl broadcast, leaving Pepsi alone on the field to score with a humdinger of a play.
What's a bear to do when he prefers Pepsi Zero Sugar in a blind taste test against the cola that gave him a career in the ad biz? First stop is a therapist's couch before a walk downtown leads to a pizza parlor window where he sees the Pepsi he pines for. The commercial ends with the polar bear and his polar boo caught canoodling on the Jumbotron, a wink at the Great Coldplay Controversy of 2025.
This ad is so much better than watching Coca-Cola recycle its own heartwarming polar bear ads into AI-driven dreck for the holidays. It's also not the first time Pepsi has thrown shade at Coke in such a direct way. No wonder the bear became a Pepsi fan.
Best: Michelob Ultra – The Jump
Four skiers schuss down a snowy run in Michelob Ultra's Super Bowl commercial, with a promise that the last one at the bottom buys the beer. While three seasoned snow riders arrive simultaneously, the fourth seems to have a bit of difficulty getting up to speed. It's poor Greg, played by Lewis Pullman, who gets an offer from a mysterious barfly in a cowboy hat, in the form of Kurt Russell. The two engage in a "Karate Kid"-like ski lesson that lets Greg pull off hot-dog maneuvers on the next run, where the beers have already been paid for by mystery ski cowboy. All that remains is his empty Pilsner glass on the bar.
It's silly, cinematic (directed by "F1" filmmaker Joseph Kosinski), and taps into recognizable pop culture beats, making it an easy winner. It's also winter-themed, a rarity for this year's Super Bowl ads and a hint that this one is destined for lots of play during the 2026 Winter Olympics, too.
Best: Bud Light – Rollin' into SBLX
Beer biggy Anheuser-Busch brings in Shane Gillis, Peyton Manning, and Post Malone for another Bud Light Super Bowl commercial that gets things rolling — literally. An entire wedding party tumbles down a dusty desert hill to retrieve their runaway Bud Light keg with Whitney Houston crooning her iconic key-change chorus of "I Will Always Love You" as a soundtrack. The slo-mo freefall includes bridesmaids and the photographer, as well as the happy couple, who end up in a dirt-laden embrace. Gillis himself takes the walking path down the hill rather than joining in on the melee, pointing it out as the wedding party comes to a bone-crunching stop near their beloved barrel of Bud Light.
If the implication is that everyone falls head over heels in love with Bud Light, this silly romp sells it beautifully. Watching the barrel launch over the hill is surprising enough. And when the film slows down, and Houston's voice soars over images of well-dressed wedding folk biting the dust again and again, the ad gives unexpected belly laughs that feel a little cheap, but still deliver hilarity.
Best: Dunkin' – Good Will Dunkin': The Pilot
After dropping a celebrity-filled Super Bowl commercial for DunKings in 2025, Ben Affleck is back with a smaller crew of A-list cohorts in yet another clip shilling for the donut and coffee chain. This time, the Oscar-winner has wrangled a slate of '90s sitcom actors to reimagine "Good Will Hunting" as a throwback sitcom pilot called "Good Will Dunkin'." Affleck himself is Will, wearing a Matt Damon wig and warm-up jacket. Appearances by Jaleel "Urkel" White, Jasmine Guy, Jason Alexander, and Ted Danson keep viewers watching for the next exciting cameo. It turns out to be Jennifer Aniston and Tom Brady recreating the quotable "How do you like these nuts?" scene but with a ribald Dunkin'-themed twist.
This turns out to be one of the silliest and most fun of the Super Bowl ads of 2026. From the cast to the quality of the film to the laugh track, the retro '90s spirit brings new energy to what could have been another DunKings spot. Bravo to Affleck and crew for coming up with something more inspired.