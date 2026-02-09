9 Best And 4 Worst Super Bowl Food Commercials 2026

Super Bowl commercials are as much an institution as the game itself, and 2026 is no different. Every food brand worth its salt is shelling out major cash to get clever ads in front of the millions of viewers in the U.S. and beyond. This year, companies with major bucks dropped $8 million or more for a 30-second spot. That's more than $260,000 per second, which makes even a quick commercial a major gamble. It's a good thing the big game promises one of the biggest viewing audiences of the year; last year's broadcast roped in 128 million viewers.

This year's lot covered much of the usual territory. You already knew there'd be a Budweiser commercial, but this time it took the Clydesdale-horse theme in a decidedly different (not necessarily good) direction. Coke sat on the sidelines, while Pepsi jumped in to fill the gap by commandeering the animated polar bear for some competitive fun. But there were newcomers too, brands like Kinder Bueno and Svedka vodka, aiming to get their slice of pie with mixed results.

Let's take a play-by-play of the best and worst commercials to come through for Super Bowl LX. There are some you'll be talking about around the water cooler for weeks, some you'll forget ever existed as soon as the game comes back on, and some that could never justify the $8 million price tag.