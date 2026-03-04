The Bold Regional McDonald's Fries That Disappeared Too Soon

McDonald's fries have changed a lot since 1955. In addition to the chain substituting vegetable oil for beef tallow in the '90s, it has launched a number of limited-time varieties over the years, like cheesy bacon fries and, more recently, Dill Pickle "Grinch Salt" McShaker Fries. The most missed of them all, though, is arguably Gilroy garlic fries, which fans quickly devoured.

Gilroy garlic fries hit the fast food scene in 2016. McDonald's tested its garlicky side at four locations in the South Bay region of the San Francisco Bay Area, and stores sold out in about two weeks. The chain restocked and rolled out the fries at hundreds of McDonald's in the Greater Bay Area. They were seasoned with garlic purée, Parmesan cheese, salt, parsley, and olive oil. The garlic was sourced from Gilroy, California, near San Francisco, which is known as the "Garlic Capital of the World."

After a successful launch, the regional gem returned in 2017 with ample materials in anticipation of high sales. "We have worked closely with our garlic supplier, Christopher Ranch in Gilroy, to ensure we meet the demand from our customers across the Bay Area," Robin Doss, McDonald's former Northern California marketing director, said in a statement (via SFGate). Then, the heavily seasoned spuds disappeared again — for good.