5 Ways McDonald's Fries Have Changed Since 1955

McDonald's iconic french fries were one of nine items that appeared on the chain's original 1955 menu. Along with the now-famous spuds, McDonald's offered hamburgers and cheeseburgers, plus root beer, orangeade, Coca-Cola, milk, coffee, and milkshakes in chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla flavors. The fast-food behemoth has undergone tons of changes since its inception, with plenty more updates in store for 2026, including more locations and technology upgrades in the kitchen. The chain's french fries, which earned the top spot in our ranking of fast-food fries from worst to best, have also evolved quite a bit since the '50s.

We tracked the evolution of McDonald's fries and uncovered lots of interesting developments. The chain has experimented with different types of fats, cooking oils, and flavorings over the years to achieve the perfect taste and texture. Portion sizes have also changed extensively along with packaging, and as to be expected, these fries cost a lot more in 2026 than they did in years past. While some might say that these changes amounted to a less impressive spud, there's no denying that McDonald's fries are still tops among fast-food fans.