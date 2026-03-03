The Popular Bourbon That's Owned By A Japanese Company

Few spirits have such a distinct connection to the United States of America than bourbon. This is due in part to the strict legal requirements its distillers must follow, which include that it has to be comprised of at least 51% corn and distilled in the U.S. Given how uniquely American bourbon is, it may come as a surprise that Maker's Mark, one of its most popular brands, is owned by Japan-based Suntory. However, it wasn't always that way, as Maker's has spent time under a few established beverage companies. Further, Suntory's ownership of Maker's Mark puts it in a family of many well-known bourbon and spirit brands.

Among the things to know about Maker's Mark is that it's a relatively young brand, with its first batch of bourbon bottled in 1958. Here's some more of the backstory: Founder T. William "Bill" Samuels Sr. initially oversaw its production operations until passing the reins to his son Bill Jr. in 1975. Since its inauguration, Maker's ownership has changed quite a few times. It first exchanged hands in 1981, when the Samuels family sold Maker's to Hiram Walker & Sons. In the timeline that followed, Maker's fell under the ownership of Allied-Lyons, Pernod Ricard, and Fortune Brands via several acquisitions. By 2011, Fortune split its beverage brands into Beam Inc., which was then absorbed by Japanese conglomerate Suntory. Following the purchase, the two formed what would become Suntory Global Spirits, where Maker's Mark currently resides.

