The Popular Bourbon That's Owned By A Japanese Company
Few spirits have such a distinct connection to the United States of America than bourbon. This is due in part to the strict legal requirements its distillers must follow, which include that it has to be comprised of at least 51% corn and distilled in the U.S. Given how uniquely American bourbon is, it may come as a surprise that Maker's Mark, one of its most popular brands, is owned by Japan-based Suntory. However, it wasn't always that way, as Maker's has spent time under a few established beverage companies. Further, Suntory's ownership of Maker's Mark puts it in a family of many well-known bourbon and spirit brands.
Among the things to know about Maker's Mark is that it's a relatively young brand, with its first batch of bourbon bottled in 1958. Here's some more of the backstory: Founder T. William "Bill" Samuels Sr. initially oversaw its production operations until passing the reins to his son Bill Jr. in 1975. Since its inauguration, Maker's ownership has changed quite a few times. It first exchanged hands in 1981, when the Samuels family sold Maker's to Hiram Walker & Sons. In the timeline that followed, Maker's fell under the ownership of Allied-Lyons, Pernod Ricard, and Fortune Brands via several acquisitions. By 2011, Fortune split its beverage brands into Beam Inc., which was then absorbed by Japanese conglomerate Suntory. Following the purchase, the two formed what would become Suntory Global Spirits, where Maker's Mark currently resides.
Maker's Mark is siblings with another famous bourbon maker
Under the Suntory family, Maker's Mark has a few already established bourbon siblings. For the uninitiated, if the former Beam Inc. sounds familiar, that's because it was the maker of Jim Beam Kentucky Bourbon. In addition, Suntory is also home to Basil Hayden and Knob Creek, but a major distinguisher for Maker's lies in the complicated process to make it — namely, its mash. Here, Maker's swaps the traditional rye for red winter wheat, resulting in a sweeter, milder taste than, say, the dry and spicy profile of Jim Beam. Though Knob Creek and the flagship Maker's Mark may have similar profiles with a focus on oak and vanilla, and it may depend on the varieties, there are subtle differences like notes of baking spices in Knob's 18-year bourbon. While Basil Hayden offers a similar ABV of 40% to Maker's 45%, Basil may have a punchier pallet given its rye mash.
In 2025, Maker's expanded its own family, introducing the world to Star Hill Farm American Wheat Whisky (yes, Maker's Mark spells it "whisky" in respect to the Samuels' Scot-Irish heritage). The mash of this limited-release family member was created from an experimental blend of malted wheat and barley, as well as Maker's traditional red winter wheat. This marks not only Maker's first new mash, but also a departure from tradition with its first non-bourbon wheat whisky in its near-centennial history. A fact that must make its Suntory parent, and its fans, proud.