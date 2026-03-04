Once A Major Player, This Classic Beer Is Now A Quiet Icon

In the wake of a national craft beer renaissance, there are countless vintage beers that vanished from America's fridges. Schaefer is among the more memorable of those brands, and according to a blog post written by a descendant of its founders, it's one of the oldest American lagers.

Maximilian Schaefer immigrated from Germany to New York in 1839 to share a lager recipe, a common German libation, with his brother, Frederick. Once they perfected the brew, it became a ubiquitous choice for beer-drinkers in New York for decades. The brand expanded to the Midwest by the 1960s and continued to gain traction through the early '80s, with the help of additional production facilities, becoming one of the most bought beers in the United States. Its catchy jingle —" Schaefer is the one beer to have when you're having more than one," — is remembered by fans to this day. After being bought by Stroh Brewery Company in 1981 and absorbed by Pabst Brewing Company in 1999, the beer was only available in small markets and lost its widespread popularity.

Luckily for diehards, Pabst chose to relaunch Schaefer beer in 2020, bringing it back to New York after a decades-long hiatus. For the relaunch, it was produced by a Utica-based contract brewer, F.X. Matt Brewery. The Schaefer recipe, made with malted barley and six types of hops, was adjusted, but it is still a light, sippable lager with a low ABV and a mellow flavor profile.