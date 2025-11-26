The Best Craft Beer In Every US State
The craft beer scene in the United States is competitive, so, unsurprisingly, a whole slew of breweries have unfortunately closed in 2025. However, that doesn't stop brewers from chasing new heights and vying for the title of best craft beer in their state. In fact, that competitiveness is probably what keeps the creative spirit alive. From big city brew pubs to small town tap rooms, this list honors the beers that make each state's craft beer scene worth talking about.
The best craft beer doesn't just come from experimental brewing alone. It comes from extreme passion and consistent dedication to the trade. So even if you're someone who, like Anthony Bourdain, was never really a fan of craft beer in the first place, it's hard not to respect the pure imagination and commitment that go into these brews.
Our picks for the best craft beer in each state are based on a mix of industry awards and accolades, national popularity and followings, imaginative innovation, and exclusivity. Check out the methodology slide at the end for more information on how we chose these brews. These standout beers prove that American craft beer can be bold and inventive, while still being drinkable and unforgettable.
Alabama: Paradise Now (Trimtab Brewing Company)
In the heart of Birmingham, Alabama, one highly rated beer has both local and national recognition. Paradise Now is a Raspberry Berliner Weisse from TrimTab Brewing Company that stands out for its drinkability. With its bold fruit flavor, it took home a Bronze medal at the Great American Beer Festival (GABF). Paradise Now is so beloved that locals who've moved away stock up on six-packs whenever they're in town.
(205) 374-8749
2721 5th Ave S, Birmingham, Alabama 35233
Alaska: A Deal With the Devil (Anchorage Brewing Company)
When it comes to craft beer in Alaska, Anchorage Brewing Company doesn't just brew beer — it creates pure chaos around its release. A Deal With the Devil is a barrel-aged barleywine with such a cult following that its 2020 release practically broke Tavour, an online beer store. Ranked as one of the top 20 among over 400,000 beers on BeerAdvocate, A Deal With the Devil has redefined good beer.
(907) 677-2739
148 W 91st Ave, Anchorage, AK, 99515
Arizona: Spellbinder (Wren House Brewing Co)
Wren House Brewing Co. in Phoenix brews the best craft beer in Arizona. Spellbinder is a triple-hopped New England IPA with the perfect balance of tropical hop notes and creamy malt flavors. Batches tend to sell out quickly, so fans make sure to always have a four-pack on hand. It's claimed by many as their favorite IPA, and it's even been awarded a gold medal by the GABF.
(602) 244-9184
2125 N 24th St, Phoenix, AZ 85008
Arkansas: Bourbon Double Cream Stout (BDCS) (Ozark Beer Co)
The best craft beer in Arkansas is Ozark Beer Company's Bourbon Double Cream Stout, a highly anticipated, limited-release brew that sells out quickly. This barrel-aged imperial stout is known for its blend of dark chocolate, roasted coffee, caramel, and vanilla flavors. It even received a 99/100 from Craft Beer & Brewing Magazine's blind tasting panel, earning significant respect in the craft beer community nationwide.
(479) 636-2337
109 N Arkansas St, Rogers, AR 72756
California: Duck Duck Gooze (The Lost Abbey)
One sip of The Lost Abbey's Duck Duck Gooze and you'll understand why this American Gueuze-style wild ale is the best craft beer in California. It consists of a blend of three different sour ales aged in oak barrels and has a silver medal from the GABF. Due to its limited release, Duck Duck Gooze is one of those beers you can't find on any store shelf, so being ready for the next drop is critical.
Multiple locations
Colorado: Dale's Pale Ale (Oskar Blues Brewery)
Dale's Pale Ale from Oskar Blues Brewery changed the game for craft brewing in Colorado, featuring citrusy hops and caramel malt. As the first North American beer to be canned in a 22-ounce tall boy, it revolutionized how craft beer could be shared and consumed. Recently, Dale's Pale Ale won a gold medal in the English Ale category at the 2025 GABF.
(303) 776-1914
1640 S Sunset St, Longmont, CO 80501
Connecticut: Modern Classic (Counter Weight Brewing Co)
Passing through Connecticut isn't complete without stopping at Counter Weight Brewing Co. for the latest batch of Modern Classic, a series of beer collabs with Modern Apizza in New Haven. Modern Classic IV is a crushable pilsner that took home a gold from the GABF. Each version is available on draft and in cans for a limited time following its release.
(203) 806-1477
7 Diana Ct, Cheshire, CT 06410
Delaware: 90 Minute IPA (Dogfish Head)
Few breweries have a chokehold on an entire state like Dogfish Head has on Delaware, which is why it's one of those breweries you need to visit at least once. But one beer rules the roost: the 90 Minute Imperial IPA. As the first beer to be continuously hopped, this beer set a new standard that changed the trajectory of the craft beer world for the better.
(302) 684-1000
6 Cannery Village Center, Milton, DE 19968
Florida: Barrel Aged Imperial German Chocolate Cupcake Stout (Angry Chair Brewing)
Next on the beer tour is a bourbon barrel-aged pastry stout from Angry Chair Brewing, a brewery that has truly set the standard for innovative dessert brews. Its Barrel-Aged Imperial German Chocolate Cupcake Stout has earned high praise for authentically reflecting the flavors of a German chocolate cake. This sought-after beer consistently gets high ratings and positive reviews in the craft beer community.
(813) 238-1122
4101 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33603
Georgia: Wake-n-Bake Coffee Oatmeal Imperial Stout (Terrapin)
Beer lovers in Georgia rave about Terrapin Beer Co.'s Wake-n-Bake Coffee Oatmeal Imperial Stout. This highly-rated brew is made with coffee beans crafted by Athens-based Jittery Joe's Coffee. Despite its high ABV, the alcohol is masked with a bold coffee flavor, making it highly drinkable. As one of Terrapin's popular and long-standing seasonal offerings, Wake-n-Bake has a strong, loyal following.
(706) 549-3377
265 Newton Bridge Road, Athens, GA 30607
Hawaii: Red Sea Of Cacao (Big Island Brewhaus)
Local ingredients are the foundation for Big Island Brewhaus' Red Sea of Cacao. This imperial red ale is brewed with cacao nibs, pink Hawaiian sea salt, and pink peppercorns, offering a layered flavor that you can't find anywhere else. With a heavy focus on regional offerings — from the live music to the flavors — Big Island Brewhaus truly embodies everything craft beer should be about.
(808) 887-1717
64-1066 Hawaiʻi Belt Rd, Waimea, HI 96743
Idaho: Attempted Murder (Bombastic Brewing)
Attempted Murder is a rich and decadent imperial stout from Bombastic Brewing known for its velvety body and prominent notes of Madagascar vanilla and cinnamon. Reviewers often comment on its fudgy mouthfeel and a slow-building intensity that's dangerously smooth. With multiple awards from the North American Beer Awards, Attempted Murder embodies the creativity and experimentation in craft beer brewing, earning it the title of the best craft beer in Idaho.
11100 N Airport Rd, Hayden, ID 83835
Illinois: Tepache Cowboy (Cruz Blanca)
Illinois doesn't fall short when it comes to innovative craft breweries. Cruz Blanca is a standout brewery in the Windy City that made a name for itself with Tepache Cowboy, a Mexican lager that's aged in añejo mezcal barrels with fermented pineapple and spices. Receiving a gold medal at the 2025 GABF solidifies its reputation of being Illinois' best craft beer.
(312) 733-1975
904 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607
Indiana: Zombie Dust (3 Floyds Brewing Co)
Zombie Dust from 3 Floyds Brewing Co. has developed a well-deserved cult following. This highly coveted American Pale Ale was first released in 2010 and was difficult to find outside of its local area, creating a huge hype around the brew while also branding it the holy grail of hop-forward American ales. To this day, it still holds a perfect score on BeerAdvocate.
(219) 238-6815
9750 Indiana Pkwy, Munster, IN 46321
Iowa: Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout (Toppling Goliath Brewing Company)
Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout may be one of the most expensive beers you can buy, but its dessert-like characteristics make it worth every penny. Currently voted as the #1 beer on BeerAdvocate, this imperial stout is pure decadence in a bottle. Between its flavor complexity and its highly enjoyable sensory experience, Toppling Goliath Brewing Company's Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout is near flawless.
(563) 387-6700
1600 Prosperity Rd, Decorah, IA 52101
Kansas: Kaw River Roller (Fields & Ivy Brewery)
Beer connoisseurs in Kansas swear by a west coast double IPA from Fields & Ivy Brewery that appeals to hopheads nationwide. Kaw River Roller is hop-forward with prominent notes of lemon, orange zest, pine, and spice, making it a memorable IPA in a competitive market. It regularly gets high ratings on public forums and is a crowd favorite at local beer events and festivals.
(785) 274-8429
706 E 23rd St, Lawrence, KS 66046
Kentucky: West Sixth IPA (West Sixth Brewing)
Coming from a brewery that helped kickstart Kentucky's craft beer movement, West Sixth IPA is now a cornerstone of the Bluegrass State's brewing scene. This American IPA has a piney bitterness and bright hop flavor, and stands out for being bold but not overpowering. Described as one of the best-selling IPAs in the state, West Sixth IPA deserves its title as Kentucky's best craft beer.
(859) 705-0915
501 W 6th St, Lexington, KY 40508
Louisiana: Flor De Jamaica (Miel Brewery & Taproom)
One of the most unique craft beers on this list comes from Louisiana's Miel Brewery & Taproom. Flor De Jamaica is a kettle sour gose brewed with hibiscus flowers, cinnamon bark, and Himalayan pink sea salt. This refreshing brew earned the coveted gold at 2025's GABF in the American Sour Ale category, receiving high praise from industry professionals and making it a sought-after sour in the South.
(504) 372-4260
405 6th St, New Orleans, LA 70115
Maine: Coolship Resurgam (Allagash Brewing Company)
The best craft beer in Maine is Allagash Brewing Company's Coolship Resurgam. As one of the best sour beers, this Wild Ale gets both its name and its distinctive flavor from the coolship it's spontaneously fermented in. Due to this meticulous brewing process, Coolship Resurgam is produced in small quantities. With a Silver medal from the GABF, this beer alone is worth a trip to Maine.
(800) 330-5385
50 Industrial Way, Portland, ME 04103
Maryland: J.R.E.A.M. Blueberry Cobbler (Burley Oak Brewing Co)
Burley Oak Brewing Co. brews some of the most successful sour ales in the country, and one in particular from its J.R.E.A.M. (Just Rules Everything Around Me) is the best craft beer in Maryland. J.R.E.A.M. Blueberry Cobbler is a fruited sour ale praised for its authentic replication of the nostalgic dessert, and regularly receives high scores on BeerAdvocate.
(443) 513-4647
10016 Old Ocean City Blvd, Berlin, MD 21811
Massachusetts: Julius (Tree House Brewing Company)
Tree House Brewing Company dominates the craft beer scene in Massachusetts, and its flagship hazy IPA, Julius, is proof. With a perfect score on BeerAdvocate and frequent recognition from top industry experts, crowds regularly flock to one of Tree House's six New England-based locations to get their hands on a four-pack.
Multiple locations
Michigan: Mortal Bloom (Founders Brewing Company)
Mortal Bloom proves why Founders Brewing Company remains a powerhouse brewery in Michigan. This hazy IPA became one of the top-selling IPAs nationwide within months of its release. With bright tropical notes, Mortal Bloom captures everything good about an IPA. And its growing lineup of variants shows that Founders hasn't lost its touch when it comes to innovation.
(616) 776-1195
235 Cesar E Chavez Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Minnesota: Axe Man (Surly Brewing Co)
A trip to Minnesota isn't complete without grabbing a pack of Surly Brewing Co.'s Axe Man. With a score of 98 on BeerAdvocate and over 230,000 Untappd check-ins, this West Coast IPA is a flavor bomb of pineapple and grapefruit. Axe Man also won Best in Show and first place for American IPAs at the 2024 Minnesota Brewers Cup.
Multiple locations
Mississippi: Paradise Lost (Southern Prohibition Brewing Co.)
Next stop on America's best craft beer tour is at Southern Prohibition Brewing Co. in Mississippi, where Paradise Lost is proof that hop-forward brews are still setting the standard for beer nationwide. With high ratings on both BeerAdvocate and Untappd, this double dry-hopped IPA appeared in Zymurgy's Best Beers in America by State in 2020.
(601) 602-4871
301 Mobile St, Hattiesburg, MS 39401
Missouri: BA Abraxas (Perennial Artisan Ales)
Perennial Artisan Ales put Missouri's craft beer scene on the map with a brew so good that RateBeer.com claimed it one of the 20 best beers in the world. And with an average rating of 4.62 on BeerAdvocate, the public couldn't agree more. BA Abraxas is a barrel-aged imperial stout brewed with ancho chili peppers, cacao nibs, and cinnamon.
8125 Michigan Ave, St. Louis, MO 63111
Montana: Ivan the Terrible (Big Sky Brewing Company)
Ivan the Terrible is a barrel-aged imperial stout from Big Sky Brewing Company that won gold at the North American Beer Awards and bronze at the Montana Brewers Association Awards. With over 29,000 check-ins on Untappd, Ivan the Terrible appeals to beer enthusiasts just as much as it does to industry heavyweights.
(406) 549-2777
5417 Trumpeter Way, Missoula, MT 59808
Nebraska: Fairy Nectar (Kros Strain Brewing)
Ask any Nebraska beer lover what their state's best brew is, and Fairy Nectar is sure to come up. This Kros Strain Brewing Company hazy IPA earned a silver at the Great American Beer Festival and has an above-average rating on BeerAdvocate. With multiple variations, Fairy Nectar is proof that Kros Strain Brewing is leading the beer scene in Nebraska with flavor-first innovation.
Multiple locations
Nevada: Disco Ninja (Revision Brewing Company)
Sparks, Nevada is home to the Silver State's best craft beer. Disco Ninja is a hazy IPA brewed at Revision Brewing Company that essentially swept the 2020 USA Beer Ratings — winning Beer of the Year, Best Beer by Quality, and Best in Show by Country.
(775) 331-2739
380 S Rock Blvd, Sparks, NV 89431
New Hampshire: Karlův 13° (Schilling Beer Co)
Deep in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, Schilling Beer Co. has an unpretentious Czech-style dark lager that's a masterclass in flavor nuance. Karlův 13° is described as a blend of chocolate chip cookies, pumpernickel, and licorice, and its cold-conditioned variant won a gold in the Untappd Community Awards.
(603) 444-4800
18 Mill St, Littleton, NH 03561
New Jersey: Mexican Brunch (Kane Brewing Company)
Among all the iconic New Jersey bites you need to try at least once, there's one sip that belongs right beside them. Bourbon Barrel-Aged Mexican Brunch is an imperial milk porter with an Untappd rating of 4.53. This limited release from Kane Brewing Company is aged for nearly two years in bourbon barrels and then conditioned on cinnamon, coffee, cacao, and ancho chilis.
(732) 922-8600
1750 Bloomsbury Ave, Ocean, NJ 07712
New Mexico: Project Dank (La Cumbre Brewing Co)
New Mexico's La Cumbre Brewing Co. brews an American IPA that's legendary among hop heads. Project Dank is brewed with double the hops of most double IPAs, making it unapologetically bitter. With a 4.09 on Untappd and a 4.4 on BeerAdvocate, this hop-heavy beer is more than just a fan favorite — it's a state icon.
(505) 872-0225
3313 Girard Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107
New York: Lambo Door (Grimm Artisanal Ales)
Lambo Door is just one example of why Grimm is considered one of New York's most innovative breweries. This double IPA is a hop-loaded fruit bomb bursting with mango, peach, and citrus flavors, and was ranked first in a blind tasting of 115 double IPAs by Paste Magazine.
(718) 564-9767
990 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211
North Carolina: Jimmy Buffett Ruined My Life (Swells'a Brewing)
North Carolina's Outer Banks is home to the state's best craft brew. Jimmy Buffett Ruined My Life is a highly-rated imperial IPA from Swells'a Brewing that won a gold medal in the juicy or hazy imperial IPA category at the 2024 World Beer Cup.
(252) 715-3044
1802 S Virginia Dare Trail, Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948
North Dakota: Braaaaaaaains (Drekker Brewing Company)
One brewery in North Dakota is single-handedly setting the standard for smoothie sours. The Braaaaaaaains series from Drekker Brewing Company has chart-topping reviews and is regularly highlighted in local media. From the strawberry and guava drop to the blackberry, plum, and raspberry variant, Braaaaaaaains makes you rethink what a craft beer can even be.
(701) 532-0506
1666 1st Ave N, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Head Hunter (Fat Head's Brewery & Saloon)
Fat Head's Brewery & Saloon's Head Hunter is Ohio's golden child when it comes to craft beer — winning golds at both the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival. It was also named one of the best 20 beers in America by Craft Beer and Brewing Magazine. With over 320,000 ratings on Untappd, Head Hunter is easily considered one of the most decorated IPAs in the country.
Multiple locations
Oklahoma: Bourbon Paradise (Prairie Artisan Ales)
A visit to Oklahoma isn't complete without having a beer from Prairie Artisan Ales — and one beer in particular proves why this Oklahoma City-based brewery is a master of pushing the boundaries when it comes to barrel-aged flavor. Bourbon Paradise is a bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout conditioned with coconut and vanilla, with a perfect score on BeerAdvocate.
(405) 602-0894
3 NE 8th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Oregon: The Sixth Peach: Cognac Barrel Cuvée (de Garde Brewing)
High ratings on Untappd prove why The Sixth Peach: Cognac Barrel Cuvée put the town of Tillamook, Oregon on the map for something other than Tillamook Creamery's top-ranking ice cream flavors. This spontaneous wild ale is aged in oak cognac barrels with white Saturn peaches and is proof that de Garde Brewing knows what it's doing when it comes to barrel-aged fruit sours.
(503) 815-1635
114 Ivy Ave, Tillamook, OR 97141
Pennsylvania: Black Magick (Voodoo Brewing Co)
Voodoo Brewing Co. first opened in Meadville, Pennsylvania in 2005, and its expansion across the country has transformed the barrel-aged beer scene for the better. Its cult-favorite Black Magick is an imperial stout best known for its ultra-limited drops from the Barrel Room Collection, where every new barrel-aged brew pushes the boundaries and earns high praise.
Multiple locations
Rhode Island: The Chosen One (Tilted Barn Brewery)
Understanding Rhode Island's craft beer scene starts at Tilted Barn Brewery, where a double New England IPA is highly regarded by beer drinkers across all states. The Chosen One has consistent above-average ratings on BeerAdvocate, and one fan on Reddit even called it "among the best DIPAs I've ever had."
(401) 500-6765
One Hemsley Place, Exeter, RI 02822
South Carolina: Key Lime Pie Gose (Westbrook Brewing Co)
Westbrook Brewing Co.'s Key Lime Pie Gose is a dessert-like twist on the traditional sour wheat beer that's brewed with Key lime, sea salt, coriander, vanilla, and cinnamon. With over 73,000 ratings on Untappd, this gose is perfect for a day at the beach — and even better for making a boozy fruit salad.
(843) 654-9114
510 Ridge Rd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464
South Dakota: SoDank IPA (Lost Cabin Beer Co)
South Dakota holds its own when it comes to IPAs — and Lost Cabin Beer Co.'s SoDank IPA is proof. This West Coast IPA stands out for its piney profile and truly embodies the pungent flavors and aromas one would expect from an IPA. With a bronze medal from the U.S. Open Beer Championship, SoDank is more than just a local favorite — it's nationally recognized.
(605) 718-5678
1401 W Omaha Street, Suite #3, Rapid City, SD 57701
Tennessee: Tiny Bomb (Wiseacre Brewing Co)
With a silver medal from the 2025 Great American Beer Festival, Wiseacre Brewing Co.'s Tiny Bomb is a literal explosion of flavor that's far from small. With 50 pounds of local honey in every batch, this pilsner has a refreshing sweetness. Tiny Bomb is the perfect example of a craft brew that's accessible, while still embodying the innovation of Tennessee's craft beer scene.
Multiple locations
Texas: Yellow Rose (Lone Pint Brewery)
Yellow Rose is a single-malt, single-hop IPA from Lone Pint Brewery that delivers a bold burst of stone fruit. It's unapologetically vibrant and has an unmistakable hoppy punch. With a world-class rating on BeerAdvocate and over 160,000 check-ins on Untappd, Yellow Rose is a brew worth traveling to Texas for.
(713) 304-5069
507 Commerce St, Magnolia, TX 77355
Utah: Full Suspension Pale Ale (Squatters)
In downtown Salt Lake City, you'll find the best craft beer in Utah. Full Suspension Pale Ale is an unfiltered and dry-hopped Northwest-style pale ale brewed at Squatters. With two Great American Beer Festival gold medals and a perfectly balanced blend of hops and malt, this beer is evidence that approachable beers can still bring home the win.
(801) 363-2739
147 W Broadway, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Vermont: Focal Banger (The Alchemist)
A few miles north of downtown Stowe, you'll find The Alchemist brewing Vermont's best craft brew. Focal Banger is an American IPA with more than 400,000 check-ins on Untappd. You can also find Focal Banger on best-of lists, including Zymurgy's Best Beers and Breweries in America.
(802) 253-6708
100 Cottage Club Rd, Stowe, VT 05672
Virginia: Optimal Wit (Port City Brewing Company)
Brewed with 100% Virginia-grown wheat, Port City Brewing Company's Optimal Wit isn't just Virginia's best craft beer — it's an ode to the state's agricultural identity. This Belgian-style witbier earned gold at the World Beer Cup and has multiple medals from the Great American Beer Festival in the Belgian-style Witbier category.
(703) 797-2739
3950 Wheeler Ave, Alexandria, VA 22304
Washington: Three Ryes Men (Reuben's Brews)
Three Ryes Men from Reuben's Brews hits every hallmark of a top-tier craft beer. This full-bodied barleywine earned bronze and gold at the Great American Beer Festival, scored World Beer Cup wins in 2023 and 2024, and even landed a spot on Craft Beer & Brewing's Top 20 Beers of 2020.
Multiple locations
West Virginia: Big Timber Porter (Big Timber Brewing Company)
In the small logging town of Elkins, Big Timber Brewing Company is brewing West Virginia's best craft beer. Big Timber Porter is an American porter that made history in 2022 as the first beer in the state to bring home a medal from the Great American Beer Festival. It also brought home back-to-back wins at the World Beer Cup in 2023 and 2024.
(304) 637-5008
2 Davis Ave, Elkins, WV 26241
Wisconsin: R&D Series (New Glarus)
New Glarus' R&D series is a line of experimental, limited-release beers that use unique techniques like spontaneous fermentation and barrel aging. And beer fans go wild for them. The series consistently earns some of the highest ratings possible on BeerAdvocate, and because the bottles are only sold on-site, they've become highly sought-after among collectors.
(608) 527-5850
218 Hoesly Dr, New Glarus, WI 53574
Wyoming: 1314 (Black Tooth Brewing)
Wyoming's craft beer scene shouldn't be underestimated — and Black Tooth Brewing's 1314 is why. This bourbon-barrel-aged English strong ale has brought home major medals from a long list of nationally recognized beer competitions, including the Great American Beer Festival, the World Beer Cup, and the U.S. Open Beer Championship.
Multiple locations
Methodology
Our picks for the best craft beer in every U.S. state are backed by more than just hype — they're substantiated by expert reviews, industry-recognized wins, and public demand. We looked at the beers that have consistently high ratings and scores on BeerAdvocate and Untappd, the ones decorated with major medals from the GABF, the World Beer Cup, and other national competitions, and the brews that generate exciting buzz in the craft beer community.
The innovation of the brewing process mattered just as much as the beer's reputation. Beers that pushed the boundaries when it came to technique and ingredients stood out over others. Limited drops, cult followings, and trade value played a role as well.