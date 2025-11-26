The Best Craft Beer In Every US State

The craft beer scene in the United States is competitive, so, unsurprisingly, a whole slew of breweries have unfortunately closed in 2025. However, that doesn't stop brewers from chasing new heights and vying for the title of best craft beer in their state. In fact, that competitiveness is probably what keeps the creative spirit alive. From big city brew pubs to small town tap rooms, this list honors the beers that make each state's craft beer scene worth talking about.

The best craft beer doesn't just come from experimental brewing alone. It comes from extreme passion and consistent dedication to the trade. So even if you're someone who, like Anthony Bourdain, was never really a fan of craft beer in the first place, it's hard not to respect the pure imagination and commitment that go into these brews.

Our picks for the best craft beer in each state are based on a mix of industry awards and accolades, national popularity and followings, imaginative innovation, and exclusivity. Check out the methodology slide at the end for more information on how we chose these brews. These standout beers prove that American craft beer can be bold and inventive, while still being drinkable and unforgettable.