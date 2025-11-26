The Best Craft Beer In Every US State

By Kelsey Juntwait
A freshly poured pint of hazy beer with a frothy head held under draft taps inside a bar Anton Vierietin/Shutterstock

The craft beer scene in the United States is competitive, so, unsurprisingly, a whole slew of breweries have unfortunately closed in 2025. However, that doesn't stop brewers from chasing new heights and vying for the title of best craft beer in their state. In fact, that competitiveness is probably what keeps the creative spirit alive. From big city brew pubs to small town tap rooms, this list honors the beers that make each state's craft beer scene worth talking about.

The best craft beer doesn't just come from experimental brewing alone. It comes from extreme passion and consistent dedication to the trade. So even if you're someone who, like Anthony Bourdain, was never really a fan of craft beer in the first place, it's hard not to respect the pure imagination and commitment that go into these brews. 

Our picks for the best craft beer in each state are based on a mix of industry awards and accolades, national popularity and followings, imaginative innovation, and exclusivity. Check out the methodology slide at the end for more information on how we chose these brews. These standout beers prove that American craft beer can be bold and inventive, while still being drinkable and unforgettable.

Alabama: Paradise Now (Trimtab Brewing Company)

A person wearing a colorful dress holding a can of TrimTab Brewing's Paradise Now Raspberry Berliner Weisse against a light pink background trimtabbrewing / Instagram

In the heart of Birmingham, Alabama, one highly rated beer has both local and national recognition. Paradise Now is a Raspberry Berliner Weisse from TrimTab Brewing Company that stands out for its drinkability. With its bold fruit flavor, it took home a Bronze medal at the Great American Beer Festival (GABF). Paradise Now is so beloved that locals who've moved away stock up on six-packs whenever they're in town.

trimtabbrewing.com

(205) 374-8749

2721 5th Ave S, Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Alaska: A Deal With the Devil (Anchorage Brewing Company)

A lineup of wax-dipped Anchorage Brewing bottles sitting on a wooden surface anchoragebrewing / Instagram

When it comes to craft beer in Alaska, Anchorage Brewing Company doesn't just brew beer — it creates pure chaos around its release. A Deal With the Devil is a barrel-aged barleywine with such a cult following that its 2020 release practically broke Tavour, an online beer store. Ranked as one of the top 20 among over 400,000 beers on BeerAdvocate, A Deal With the Devil has redefined good beer.

anchoragebrewing.company

(907) 677-2739

148 W 91st Ave, Anchorage, AK, 99515

Arizona: Spellbinder (Wren House Brewing Co)

A glass of hazy golden beer with a thick foamy head sitting beside a four-pack of Wren House Brewing Co.'s Spellbinder cans with colorful, retro-style lettering. wrenhousebrewing / Instagram

Wren House Brewing Co. in Phoenix brews the best craft beer in Arizona. Spellbinder is a triple-hopped New England IPA with the perfect balance of tropical hop notes and creamy malt flavors. Batches tend to sell out quickly, so fans make sure to always have a four-pack on hand. It's claimed by many as their favorite IPA, and it's even been awarded a gold medal by the GABF.

wrenhousebrewing.com

(602) 244-9184

2125 N 24th St, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Arkansas: Bourbon Double Cream Stout (BDCS) (Ozark Beer Co)

Stacked silver cans of Ozark Beer Co.'s BDCS 2024 in a brewery. Ozark Beer Company / Facebook

The best craft beer in Arkansas is Ozark Beer Company's Bourbon Double Cream Stout, a highly anticipated, limited-release brew that sells out quickly. This barrel-aged imperial stout is known for its blend of dark chocolate, roasted coffee, caramel, and vanilla flavors. It even received a 99/100 from Craft Beer & Brewing Magazine's blind tasting panel, earning significant respect in the craft beer community nationwide.

ozarkbeercompany.com

(479) 636-2337

109 N Arkansas St, Rogers, AR 72756

California: Duck Duck Gooze (The Lost Abbey)

A bottle of The Lost Abbey's Duck Duck Gooze on a pile of yellow rubber ducks, with one small red devil duck. lostabbey / Instagram

One sip of The Lost Abbey's Duck Duck Gooze and you'll understand why this American Gueuze-style wild ale is the best craft beer in California. It consists of a blend of three different sour ales aged in oak barrels and has a silver medal from the GABF. Due to its limited release, Duck Duck Gooze is one of those beers you can't find on any store shelf, so being ready for the next drop is critical.

lostabbeybrewing.com

Multiple locations

Colorado: Dale's Pale Ale (Oskar Blues Brewery)

A Great American Beer Festival gold medal hanging over a row of tall blue cans of Oskar Blues Dale's Pale Ale. drinkdales / Instagram

Dale's Pale Ale from Oskar Blues Brewery changed the game for craft brewing in Colorado,  featuring citrusy hops and caramel malt. As the first North American beer to be canned in a 22-ounce tall boy, it revolutionized how craft beer could be shared and consumed. Recently, Dale's Pale Ale won a gold medal in the English Ale category at the 2025 GABF.

oskarblues.com

(303) 776-1914

1640 S Sunset St, Longmont, CO 80501

Connecticut: Modern Classic (Counter Weight Brewing Co)

A can and glass of Counter Weight Brewing's Modern Classic lager on a table while someone holds a slice of pizza in the background. Counter Weight Brewing Company / Facebook

Passing through Connecticut isn't complete without stopping at Counter Weight Brewing Co. for the latest batch of Modern Classic, a series of beer collabs with Modern Apizza in New Haven. Modern Classic IV is a crushable pilsner that took home a gold from the GABF. Each version is available on draft and in cans for a limited time following its release.

counterweightbrewing.com

(203) 806-1477

7 Diana Ct, Cheshire, CT 06410

Delaware: 90 Minute IPA (Dogfish Head)

A can of Dogfish Head 90 Minute IPA sitting in sand on the beach at sunset, with the ocean and people in the distance. dogfishhead / Instagram

Few breweries have a chokehold on an entire state like Dogfish Head has on Delaware, which is why it's one of those breweries you need to visit at least once. But one beer rules the roost: the 90 Minute Imperial IPA. As the first beer to be continuously hopped, this beer set a new standard that changed the trajectory of the craft beer world for the better. 

dogfish.com

(302) 684-1000

6 Cannery Village Center, Milton, DE 19968

Florida: Barrel Aged Imperial German Chocolate Cupcake Stout (Angry Chair Brewing)

Six bottles of Angry Chair barrel-aged stouts lined up on a metal surface with a graffiti-style mural background. Angry Chair Brewing / Facebook

Next on the beer tour is a bourbon barrel-aged pastry stout from Angry Chair Brewing, a brewery that has truly set the standard for innovative dessert brews. Its Barrel-Aged Imperial German Chocolate Cupcake Stout has earned high praise for authentically reflecting the flavors of a German chocolate cake. This sought-after beer consistently gets high ratings and positive reviews in the craft beer community.

angrychairbrewing.com

(813) 238-1122

4101 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33603

Georgia: Wake-n-Bake Coffee Oatmeal Imperial Stout (Terrapin)

A can of Terrapin Wake-n-Bake Coffee Oatmeal Imperial Stout and a Terrapin mug sitting on a wooden surface surrounded by coffee beans while coffee from a Jittery Joe's cup is being poured in the can. terrapinbeerco / Instagram

Beer lovers in Georgia rave about Terrapin Beer Co.'s Wake-n-Bake Coffee Oatmeal Imperial Stout. This highly-rated brew is made with coffee beans crafted by Athens-based Jittery Joe's Coffee. Despite its high ABV, the alcohol is masked with a bold coffee flavor, making it highly drinkable. As one of Terrapin's popular and long-standing seasonal offerings, Wake-n-Bake has a strong, loyal following.

terrapinbeer.com

(706) 549-3377

265 Newton Bridge Road, Athens, GA 30607

Hawaii: Red Sea Of Cacao (Big Island Brewhaus)

Three cans of Big Island Brewhouse Red Sea of Cacao Imperial Red Ale, and a blurred taproom background. bigislandbrewhaus / Instagram

Local ingredients are the foundation for Big Island Brewhaus' Red Sea of Cacao. This imperial red ale is brewed with cacao nibs, pink Hawaiian sea salt, and pink peppercorns, offering a layered flavor that you can't find anywhere else. With a heavy focus on regional offerings — from the live music to the flavors — Big Island Brewhaus truly embodies everything craft beer should be about.

bigislandbrewhaus.com

(808) 887-1717

64-1066 Hawaiʻi Belt Rd, Waimea, HI 96743

Idaho: Attempted Murder (Bombastic Brewing)

A white can of Bombastic Brewing's Attempted Murder Batch 2 featuring minimalist black illustrations of two crows against a white background. Bombastic Brewing / Facebook

Attempted Murder is a rich and decadent imperial stout from Bombastic Brewing known for its velvety body and prominent notes of Madagascar vanilla and cinnamon. Reviewers often comment on its fudgy mouthfeel and a slow-building intensity that's dangerously smooth. With multiple awards from the North American Beer Awards, Attempted Murder embodies the creativity and experimentation in craft beer brewing, earning it the title of the best craft beer in Idaho.

bombasticbrewing.com

11100 N Airport Rd, Hayden, ID 83835

Illinois: Tepache Cowboy (Cruz Blanca)

A tall glass bottle of Cruz Blanca's Tepache Cowboy with a bold pink label in front of brewery tanks. cruzblancachi / Instagram

Illinois doesn't fall short when it comes to innovative craft breweries. Cruz Blanca is a standout brewery in the Windy City that made a name for itself with Tepache Cowboy, a Mexican lager that's aged in añejo mezcal barrels with fermented pineapple and spices. Receiving a gold medal at the 2025 GABF solidifies its reputation of being Illinois' best craft beer.

cruzblanca.com

(312) 733-1975

904 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607

Indiana: Zombie Dust (3 Floyds Brewing Co)

A can of 3 Floyds Zombie Dust, decorated with neon-green zombie art. 3floydsbrewing / Instagram

Zombie Dust from 3 Floyds Brewing Co. has developed a well-deserved cult following. This highly coveted American Pale Ale was first released in 2010 and was difficult to find outside of its local area, creating a huge hype around the brew while also branding it the holy grail of hop-forward American ales. To this day, it still holds a perfect score on BeerAdvocate.

3floyds.com

(219) 238-6815

9750 Indiana Pkwy, Munster, IN 46321

Iowa: Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout (Toppling Goliath Brewing Company)

A wax-sealed bottle of Toppling Goliath's Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout stands beside a filled snifter glass. topplingbrews / Instagram

Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout may be one of the most expensive beers you can buy, but its dessert-like characteristics make it worth every penny. Currently voted as the #1 beer on BeerAdvocate, this imperial stout is pure decadence in a bottle. Between its flavor complexity and its highly enjoyable sensory experience, Toppling Goliath Brewing Company's Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout is near flawless.

tgbrews.com

(563) 387-6700

1600 Prosperity Rd, Decorah, IA 52101

Kansas: Kaw River Roller (Fields & Ivy Brewery)

A glass of hazy golden beer with a thick foam head sitting beside a short, wide bottle of Fields & Ivy Brewery's Kaw River Roller Double IPA. Fields & Ivy Brewery / Facebook

Beer connoisseurs in Kansas swear by a west coast double IPA from Fields & Ivy Brewery that appeals to hopheads nationwide. Kaw River Roller is hop-forward with prominent notes of lemon, orange zest, pine, and spice, making it a memorable IPA in a competitive market. It regularly gets high ratings on public forums and is a crowd favorite at local beer events and festivals.

fieldsandivy.com

(785) 274-8429

706 E 23rd St, Lawrence, KS 66046

Kentucky: West Sixth IPA (West Sixth Brewing)

A twelve-pack and several cans of West Sixth IPA sitting on an outdoor brewery patio table, with string lights and an industrial taproom in the background. West Sixth NuLu / Facebook

Coming from a brewery that helped kickstart Kentucky's craft beer movement, West Sixth IPA is now a cornerstone of the Bluegrass State's brewing scene. This American IPA has a piney bitterness and bright hop flavor, and stands out for being bold but not overpowering. Described as one of the best-selling IPAs in the state, West Sixth IPA deserves its title as Kentucky's best craft beer.

westsixth.com

(859) 705-0915

501 W 6th St, Lexington, KY 40508

Louisiana: Flor De Jamaica (Miel Brewery & Taproom)

A can and glass of deep red hibiscus beer from Miel Brewery sit beside a fresh pink hibiscus flower in a glass vase set outdoors. Miel Brewery & Taproom / Facebook

One of the most unique craft beers on this list comes from Louisiana's Miel Brewery & Taproom. Flor De Jamaica is a kettle sour gose brewed with hibiscus flowers, cinnamon bark, and Himalayan pink sea salt. This refreshing brew earned the coveted gold at 2025's GABF in the American Sour Ale category, receiving high praise from industry professionals and making it a sought-after sour in the South.

mielbrewery.com

(504) 372-4260

405 6th St, New Orleans, LA 70115

Maine: Coolship Resurgam (Allagash Brewing Company)

An uncorked green bottle of Allagash Coolship Resurgam sitting on a wooden table with a tulip glass of golden, foamy beer blurred in the background. Allagash Brewing Company / Facebook

The best craft beer in Maine is Allagash Brewing Company's Coolship Resurgam. As one of the best sour beers, this Wild Ale gets both its name and its distinctive flavor from the coolship it's spontaneously fermented in. Due to this meticulous brewing process, Coolship Resurgam is produced in small quantities. With a Silver medal from the GABF, this beer alone is worth a trip to Maine.

allagash.com

(800) 330-5385

50 Industrial Way, Portland, ME 04103

Maryland: J.R.E.A.M. Blueberry Cobbler (Burley Oak Brewing Co)

A can of Burley Oak Brewery's J.R.E.A.M. Double Blueberry Cobbler sour ale featuring a whimsical, blueberry-themed illustrated label. Burley Oak Brewing Company / Facebook

Burley Oak Brewing Co. brews some of the most successful sour ales in the country, and one in particular from its J.R.E.A.M. (Just Rules Everything Around Me) is the best craft beer in Maryland. J.R.E.A.M. Blueberry Cobbler is a fruited sour ale praised for its authentic replication of the nostalgic dessert, and regularly receives high scores on BeerAdvocate.

burleyoak.com

(443) 513-4647

10016 Old Ocean City Blvd, Berlin, MD 21811

Massachusetts: Julius (Tree House Brewing Company)

An orange can of Tree House Brewing's Julius IPA beside a stemmed glass filled with hazy, golden beer set in front of flowers treehousebrewco / Instagram

Tree House Brewing Company dominates the craft beer scene in Massachusetts, and its flagship hazy IPA, Julius, is proof. With a perfect score on BeerAdvocate and frequent recognition from top industry experts, crowds regularly flock to one of Tree House's six New England-based locations to get their hands on a four-pack.

treehousebrew.com

Multiple locations

Michigan: Mortal Bloom (Founders Brewing Company)

A hand pouring a can of Founders Brewing Company's Mortal Bloom Hazy IPA into a mug Founders Brewing Co. / X

Mortal Bloom proves why Founders Brewing Company remains a powerhouse brewery in Michigan. This hazy IPA became one of the top-selling IPAs nationwide within months of its release. With bright tropical notes, Mortal Bloom captures everything good about an IPA. And its growing lineup of variants shows that Founders hasn't lost its touch when it comes to innovation.

foundersbrewing.com

(616) 776-1195

235 Cesar E Chavez Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Minnesota: Axe Man (Surly Brewing Co)

Three cans of Surly Brewing Co.'s Axe Man IPA with bold red and gold metallic artwork arranged on a wooden surface surleybrewing / Instagram

A trip to Minnesota isn't complete without grabbing a pack of Surly Brewing Co.'s Axe Man. With a score of 98 on BeerAdvocate and over 230,000 Untappd check-ins, this West Coast IPA is a flavor bomb of pineapple and grapefruit. Axe Man also won Best in Show and first place for American IPAs at the 2024 Minnesota Brewers Cup.

surlybrewing.com

Multiple locations

Mississippi: Paradise Lost (Southern Prohibition Brewing Co.)

A tulip glass filled with hazy golden beer next to a can of Southern Prohibition Brewing's Paradise Lost Double IPA on an outdoor picnic table Southern Prohibition / Facebook

Next stop on America's best craft beer tour is at Southern Prohibition Brewing Co. in Mississippi, where Paradise Lost is proof that hop-forward brews are still setting the standard for beer nationwide. With high ratings on both BeerAdvocate and Untappd, this double dry-hopped IPA appeared in Zymurgy's Best Beers in America by State in 2020.

soprobrewing.com

(601) 602-4871

301 Mobile St, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Missouri: BA Abraxas (Perennial Artisan Ales)

A bottle of BA Abraxas in a barrel room on a wooden barrel. Perennial Artisan Ales / Facebook

Perennial Artisan Ales put Missouri's craft beer scene on the map with a brew so good that RateBeer.com claimed it one of the 20 best beers in the world. And with an average rating of 4.62 on BeerAdvocate, the public couldn't agree more. BA Abraxas is a barrel-aged imperial stout brewed with ancho chili peppers, cacao nibs, and cinnamon.

perennialbeer.com

8125 Michigan Ave, St. Louis, MO 63111

Montana: Ivan the Terrible (Big Sky Brewing Company)

A can of Big Sky Brewing's Ivan the Terrible on a wooden ledge near a warm fireplace bigskybrewing / Instagram

Ivan the Terrible is a barrel-aged imperial stout from Big Sky Brewing Company that won gold at the North American Beer Awards and bronze at the Montana Brewers Association Awards. With over 29,000 check-ins on Untappd, Ivan the Terrible appeals to beer enthusiasts just as much as it does to industry heavyweights.

bigskybrew.com 

(406) 549-2777

5417 Trumpeter Way, Missoula, MT 59808

Nebraska: Fairy Nectar (Kros Strain Brewing)

A can of Kros Strain Brewing's Fairy Nectar Hazy IPA on a blue conveyor belt inside the brewery krosstrainbrewing / Instagram

Ask any Nebraska beer lover what their state's best brew is, and Fairy Nectar is sure to come up. This Kros Strain Brewing Company hazy IPA earned a silver at the Great American Beer Festival and has an above-average rating on BeerAdvocate. With multiple variations, Fairy Nectar is proof that Kros Strain Brewing is leading the beer scene in Nebraska with flavor-first innovation.

krosstrainbrewing.com

Multiple locations

Nevada: Disco Ninja (Revision Brewing Company)

A person opening a can of Revision Brewing's Disco Ninja IPA, which features colorful disco-inspired artwork and a silhouette of a ninja dancing Revision Brewing Company / Facebook

Sparks, Nevada is home to the Silver State's best craft beer. Disco Ninja is a hazy IPA brewed at Revision Brewing Company that essentially swept the 2020 USA Beer Ratings — winning Beer of the Year, Best Beer by Quality, and Best in Show by Country.

revisionbeer.com

(775) 331-2739

380 S Rock Blvd, Sparks, NV 89431

New Hampshire: Karlův 13° (Schilling Beer Co)

A pint can of Schilling Beer Co.'s Karlův 13° next to a dark, frothy mug of beer on a wooden beam Schilling Beer Co. / Facebook

Deep in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, Schilling Beer Co. has an unpretentious Czech-style dark lager that's a masterclass in flavor nuance. Karlův 13° is described as a blend of chocolate chip cookies, pumpernickel, and licorice, and its cold-conditioned variant won a gold in the Untappd Community Awards.

schillingbeer.com

(603) 444-4800

18 Mill St, Littleton, NH 03561

New Jersey: Mexican Brunch (Kane Brewing Company)

A bottle of Kane Brewing's Mexican Brunch sitting on a bourbon barrel kanebrewing / Instagram

Among all the iconic New Jersey bites you need to try at least once, there's one sip that belongs right beside them. Bourbon Barrel-Aged Mexican Brunch is an imperial milk porter with an Untappd rating of 4.53. This limited release from Kane Brewing Company is aged for nearly two years in bourbon barrels and then conditioned on cinnamon, coffee, cacao, and ancho chilis.

kanebrewing.com

(732) 922-8600

1750 Bloomsbury Ave, Ocean, NJ 07712

New Mexico: Project Dank (La Cumbre Brewing Co)

A can of Project Dank IPA resting on a weathered tree stump, surrounded by scattered wood chips La Cumbre Brewing Co. / Facebook

New Mexico's La Cumbre Brewing Co. brews an American IPA that's legendary among hop heads. Project Dank is brewed with double the hops of most double IPAs, making it unapologetically bitter. With a 4.09 on Untappd and a 4.4 on BeerAdvocate, this hop-heavy beer is more than just a fan favorite — it's a state icon.

lacumbrebrewing.com

(505) 872-0225

3313 Girard Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107

New York: Lambo Door (Grimm Artisanal Ales)

A can of Grimm Artisanal Ales' Lambo Door beside a stemmed glass filled with hazy golden beer topped with a thick foamy head Grimm Artisanal Ales / Facebook

Lambo Door is just one example of why Grimm is considered one of New York's most innovative breweries. This double IPA is a hop-loaded fruit bomb bursting with mango, peach, and citrus flavors, and was ranked first in a blind tasting of 115 double IPAs by Paste Magazine.

grimmales.com

(718) 564-9767

990 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211

North Carolina: Jimmy Buffett Ruined My Life (Swells'a Brewing)

A glass of hazy beer with the logo for Jimmy Buffett Ruined My Life on it being held near sand. Swells'a Brewing Beer Company / Facebook

North Carolina's Outer Banks is home to the state's best craft brew. Jimmy Buffett Ruined My Life is a highly-rated imperial IPA from Swells'a Brewing that won a gold medal in the juicy or hazy imperial IPA category at the 2024 World Beer Cup.

swellsabrewing.com

(252) 715-3044

1802 S Virginia Dare Trail, Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948

North Dakota: Braaaaaaaains (Drekker Brewing Company)

A can of Drekker's Braaaaaaaains Strawberry and Guava next to a glass overflowing with bright red liquid, surrounded by fresh raspberries and guava on a concrete fire pit drekkerbrewing / Instagram

One brewery in North Dakota is single-handedly setting the standard for smoothie sours. The Braaaaaaaains series from Drekker Brewing Company has chart-topping reviews and is regularly highlighted in local media. From the strawberry and guava drop to the blackberry, plum, and raspberry variant, Braaaaaaaains makes you rethink what a craft beer can even be.

drekkerbrewing.com

(701) 532-0506

1666 1st Ave N, Fargo, ND 58102

Ohio: Head Hunter (Fat Head's Brewery & Saloon)

A single can of Fat Head's Imperial Head Hunter IPA on a canning line, surrounded by rows of matching green and orange cans inside a brewery fatheadsbeer / Instagram

Fat Head's Brewery & Saloon's Head Hunter is Ohio's golden child when it comes to craft beer — winning golds at both the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival. It was also named one of the best 20 beers in America by Craft Beer and Brewing Magazine. With over 320,000 ratings on Untappd, Head Hunter is easily considered one of the most decorated IPAs in the country.

fatheads.com

Multiple locations

Oklahoma: Bourbon Paradise (Prairie Artisan Ales)

A bottle of Prairie Artisan Ales' Bourbon Paradise against a black backdrop prairieales / Instagram

A visit to Oklahoma isn't complete without having a beer from Prairie Artisan Ales — and one beer in particular proves why this Oklahoma City-based brewery is a master of pushing the boundaries when it comes to barrel-aged flavor. Bourbon Paradise is a bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout conditioned with coconut and vanilla, with a perfect score on BeerAdvocate.

prairieales.com

(405) 602-0894

3 NE 8th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104

Oregon: The Sixth Peach: Cognac Barrel Cuvée (de Garde Brewing)

Three bottles of de Garde Brewing's wild ales on a wooden barrel de Garde Brewing / Facebook

High ratings on Untappd prove why The Sixth Peach: Cognac Barrel Cuvée put the town of Tillamook, Oregon on the map for something other than Tillamook Creamery's top-ranking ice cream flavors. This spontaneous wild ale is aged in oak cognac barrels with white Saturn peaches and is proof that de Garde Brewing knows what it's doing when it comes to barrel-aged fruit sours.

degardebrewing.com

(503) 815-1635

114 Ivy Ave, Tillamook, OR 97141

Pennsylvania: Black Magick (Voodoo Brewing Co)

Two wax-dipped bottles of Black Magick from Voodoo Brewing's Barrel Room Collection standing side by side Voodoo Brewing Co. / Facebook

Voodoo Brewing Co. first opened in Meadville, Pennsylvania in 2005, and its expansion across the country has transformed the barrel-aged beer scene for the better. Its cult-favorite Black Magick is an imperial stout best known for its ultra-limited drops from the Barrel Room Collection, where every new barrel-aged brew pushes the boundaries and earns high praise.

voodoobrewery.com

Multiple locations

Rhode Island: The Chosen One (Tilted Barn Brewery)

Four cans of The Chosen One Double IPA on a moss-covered log in the woods Tilted Barn Brewery / Facebook

Understanding Rhode Island's craft beer scene starts at Tilted Barn Brewery, where a double New England IPA is highly regarded by beer drinkers across all states. The Chosen One has consistent above-average ratings on BeerAdvocate, and one fan on Reddit even called it "among the best DIPAs I've ever had."

tiltedbarnbrewery.com

(401) 500-6765

One Hemsley Place, Exeter, RI 02822

South Carolina: Key Lime Pie Gose (Westbrook Brewing Co)

A can of Westbrook's Key Lime Pie Gose next to a glass filled with hazy golden beer and a foamy head westbrookbrewingco / Instagram

Westbrook Brewing Co.'s Key Lime Pie Gose is a dessert-like twist on the traditional sour wheat beer that's brewed with Key lime, sea salt, coriander, vanilla, and cinnamon. With over 73,000 ratings on Untappd, this gose is perfect for a day at the beach — and even better for making a boozy fruit salad.

westbrookbrewing.com

(843) 654-9114

510 Ridge Rd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464

South Dakota: SoDank IPA (Lost Cabin Beer Co)

A tattooed hand holding a four-pack of Lost Cabin's Double So Dank IPA. lostcabinbeer / Instagram

South Dakota holds its own when it comes to IPAs — and Lost Cabin Beer Co.'s SoDank IPA is proof. This West Coast IPA stands out for its piney profile and truly embodies the pungent flavors and aromas one would expect from an IPA. With a bronze medal from the U.S. Open Beer Championship, SoDank is more than just a local favorite — it's nationally recognized.

lostcabin.beer

(605) 718-5678

1401 W Omaha Street, Suite #3, Rapid City, SD 57701

Tennessee: Tiny Bomb (Wiseacre Brewing Co)

A can of Wiseacre Brewing's Tiny Bomb on a wooden surface, with a blurred American flag in the background wiseacrebrewingcompany / Instagram

With a silver medal from the 2025 Great American Beer Festival, Wiseacre Brewing Co.'s Tiny Bomb is a literal explosion of flavor that's far from small. With 50 pounds of local honey in every batch, this pilsner has a refreshing sweetness. Tiny Bomb is the perfect example of a craft brew that's accessible, while still embodying the innovation of Tennessee's craft beer scene.

wiseacrebrew.com

Multiple locations

Texas: Yellow Rose (Lone Pint Brewery)

A pack of Yellow Rose cans outside on a picnic table next to a Lone Pint Brewery pint glass full of a hazy beer Lone Pint Brewery / Facebook

Yellow Rose is a single-malt, single-hop IPA from Lone Pint Brewery that delivers a bold burst of stone fruit. It's unapologetically vibrant and has an unmistakable hoppy punch. With a world-class rating on BeerAdvocate and over 160,000 check-ins on Untappd, Yellow Rose is a brew worth traveling to Texas for.

lonepint.com

(713) 304-5069 

507 Commerce St, Magnolia, TX 77355

Utah: Full Suspension Pale Ale (Squatters)

A person holding a can of Squatters Full Suspension Pale Ale with a blurred campground and tents in the background squattersbeers / Instagram

In downtown Salt Lake City, you'll find the best craft beer in Utah. Full Suspension Pale Ale is an unfiltered and dry-hopped Northwest-style pale ale brewed at Squatters. With two Great American Beer Festival gold medals and a perfectly balanced blend of hops and malt, this beer is evidence that approachable beers can still bring home the win.

squatterspubbrewery.com

(801) 363-2739

147 W Broadway, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Vermont: Focal Banger (The Alchemist)

A can of Focal Banger from The Alchemist partially submerged as water splashes around it The Alchemist / Facebook

A few miles north of downtown Stowe, you'll find The Alchemist brewing Vermont's best craft brew. Focal Banger is an American IPA with more than 400,000 check-ins on Untappd. You can also find Focal Banger on best-of lists, including Zymurgy's Best Beers and Breweries in America.

alchemistbeer.com

(802) 253-6708

100 Cottage Club Rd, Stowe, VT 05672

Virginia: Optimal Wit (Port City Brewing Company)

A can of Port City Optimal Wit being opened on an outdoor picnic table Port City Brewing Company / Facebook

Brewed with 100% Virginia-grown wheat, Port City Brewing Company's Optimal Wit isn't just Virginia's best craft beer — it's an ode to the state's agricultural identity. This Belgian-style witbier earned gold at the World Beer Cup and has multiple medals from the Great American Beer Festival in the Belgian-style Witbier category.

portcitybrewing.com

(703) 797-2739

3950 Wheeler Ave, Alexandria, VA 22304

Washington: Three Ryes Men (Reuben's Brews)

Three wax-sealed bottles of Reuben's Brews Three Ryes Men on a bed of malted grain reubensbrews_fremont / Instagram

Three Ryes Men from Reuben's Brews hits every hallmark of a top-tier craft beer. This full-bodied barleywine earned bronze and gold at the Great American Beer Festival, scored World Beer Cup wins in 2023 and 2024, and even landed a spot on Craft Beer & Brewing's Top 20 Beers of 2020.

reubensbrews.com

Multiple locations

West Virginia: Big Timber Porter (Big Timber Brewing Company)

A can of Big Timber Porter draped with a red, white, and blue medal on a wooden surface bigtimberbrewing / Instagram

In the small logging town of Elkins, Big Timber Brewing Company is brewing West Virginia's best craft beer. Big Timber Porter is an American porter that made history in 2022 as the first beer in the state to bring home a medal from the Great American Beer Festival. It also brought home back-to-back wins at the World Beer Cup in 2023 and 2024.

bigtimberbrewing.com

(304) 637-5008

2 Davis Ave, Elkins, WV 26241

Wisconsin: R&D Series (New Glarus)

Two bottles of New Glarus Brewing's R&D series standing side by side outdoors, showcasing handwritten-style labels with green leaves blurred behind them New Glarus Brewing Co. / Facebook

New Glarus' R&D series is a line of experimental, limited-release beers that use unique techniques like spontaneous fermentation and barrel aging. And beer fans go wild for them. The series consistently earns some of the highest ratings possible on BeerAdvocate, and because the bottles are only sold on-site, they've become highly sought-after among collectors.

newglarusbrewing.com

(608) 527-5850

218 Hoesly Dr, New Glarus, WI 53574

Wyoming: 1314 (Black Tooth Brewing)

A bottle of Black Tooth Brewing's 1314 wedged between snow-covered tree branches Black Tooth Brewing - Sheridan / Facebook

Wyoming's craft beer scene shouldn't be underestimated — and Black Tooth Brewing's 1314 is why. This bourbon-barrel-aged English strong ale has brought home major medals from a long list of nationally recognized beer competitions, including the Great American Beer Festival, the World Beer Cup, and the U.S. Open Beer Championship.

blacktoothbrewingcompany.com

Multiple locations

Methodology

Four beers in different glass styles on a wooden table WS-Studio/Shutterstock

Our picks for the best craft beer in every U.S. state are backed by more than just hype — they're substantiated by expert reviews, industry-recognized wins, and public demand. We looked at the beers that have consistently high ratings and scores on BeerAdvocate and Untappd, the ones decorated with major medals from the GABF, the World Beer Cup, and other national competitions, and the brews that generate exciting buzz in the craft beer community.

The innovation of the brewing process mattered just as much as the beer's reputation. Beers that pushed the boundaries when it came to technique and ingredients stood out over others. Limited drops, cult followings, and trade value played a role as well.

