How To Get A Tasty Caramelized Crust On Rump Roast

Cut from the rear of a cow, rump roast is one of the toughest cuts of meat — but that can all change when it's cooked properly. A low-and-slow method will break down that tough connective tissue for a juicy interior, but a nice crust on the outside is the ideal texture contrast. So how do you get caramelized crust on a rump roast without overcooking the inside? It's all about a generous rub of seasoning and a quick sear before it cooks off slowly.

Whether your go-to appliance is a slow cooker like a Crockpot or a pot in your oven, you'll want to sear the rump roast on the stovetop first. To achieve a crust, the first preferable step is to rub your go-to seasoning on the outside of the meat, whether it's simply salt and black pepper or a blend of spices and dried herbs. You can even try our zesty rib rub recipe on your rump roast for a boost of flavor and texture. Next, sear the rump roast in a pan, preferably something like a Dutch oven to minimize clean up, over high heat. This should only take a couple of minutes on each side.