Craving Chips & Salsa? You May Want To Avoid This Mexican Chain, According To Reviews
While some amazing salsa recipes can satisfy those chip-and-dip cravings, it's important to have a go-to restaurant for when you don't want to put in the elbow grease yourself. This is where a good Tex-Mex chain comes in handy. We scoured customer reviews to rank Mexican chain chips and salsa, and Austin-based Chuy's bagged the top spot with its shatteringly crisp chips and fresh, house-made salsa. Bringing up the rear with some of the most disappointing offerings was Rubio's Coastal Grill, formerly known as Rubio's Fresh Mexican Grill. Per reviews, the chain has a hard time delivering a consistently good product.
Rubio's Coastal Grill has had a tough couple of years, filing for bankruptcy twice since 2020, and steadily closing branches since then. In addition to the usual pandemic-induced hardships, the Fresh-Mex chain was also forced to shut down its coveted salsa bar, where guests could load up on a range of condiments and, most importantly, house-made salsas. This led to reviews on Tripadvisor like "They have eliminated their salsa bar so good luck dressing your taco. Stand in line again to get something in a little container." Even when some outlets restored the bar in 2022, things didn't get better. Multiple locations kept missing the mark, with one frustrated customer posting on Yelp, "The only thing [I have] been noticing has been [the] salsa ... the flavors are generally good, [but] the inconsistency in texture and spice level can be frustrating." Another Yelp reviewer echoed the feeling, writing, "Salsa bar is also inconsistent. Sometimes the salsa is too watery."
To avoid a disappointing meal order what Rubio's Coastal Grill is best known for
In 2015, Rubio's pivoted from being a "Fresh Mexican Grill" to a "Coastal Grill." It essentially put in its name what it had already done in practice for years — positioning seafood as its distinguishing factor. Well known for its fish tacos, the chain still receives most of its positive feedback for its seafood offerings. "I like authentic [Mexican-style] tacos for beef and pork," posted one diner on Reddit, adding that when it came to fish and shrimp, they opted for "[Rubio's] all the way." Another user added, "Their fish tacos ... hit a big nostalgia spot for me."
It's still fast food fare, and there are other spots serving the best Mexican food in the country. Some who remember the chain from its heyday still think it has deteriorated, with one long-time customer posting on Reddit, "The tacos got smaller, and more bland in recent years. In Rubios' prime, the tacos used to be bigger, cheaper, and more luscious."
Still, the struggling California-based chain is clawing its way back into the limelight by playing to its strengths with new menu items and discounts. "Gave this a shot. Was surprised, it was good! Decent sized fish pieces, good taste as well," said one Redditor after trying a fish and chips deal. The Taco Tuesday deals are also a great way to sample the best that Rubio's Coastal Grill can offer, with some savings thrown in to help mitigate any potential disappointments.