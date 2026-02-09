Mexican Chain Chips & Salsa Ranked From Worst To Best, According To Customer Reviews

Is there any better appetizer than a bowl of warm, salty tortilla chips with a cup (or four) of restaurant-style salsa? (The answer is no.) Sadly, there's also no appetite killer quite like a bowl of cold, stale, saltless chips with bland tomato water either.

It's easy to find great Mexican restaurants in every U.S. state if you know where to look. While many serve up excellent burritos or tacos al pastor, it can be difficult to know which spots are consistently on point with their chips and salsa game too.

While it's a seemingly straightforward appetizer to your Mexican meal, chips and salsa can be difficult to get right. Chips are best if they're freshly fried — enough to get crisp and hot, but not long enough to taste like burnt oil that's overstayed its welcome. A generous sprinkle of salt straight out of the fryer goes a long way toward making those tortilla triangles delicious, but too heavy a hand makes you reach for your water pitcher instead of back into the chip basket.

Salsas always seem to taste better at a restaurant. They should be punchy, bright, and flavorful: Acidic without being acerbic, and full of freshness that complements the salty and starch dipping vehicles. Thankfully, plenty of aficionados have helped us rank which Mexican chains serve the best chips and salsa... and which ones should be left on the table.