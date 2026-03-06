How To Pick The Best Steaks At The Grocery Store

There are countless ways to cook a perfect steak, from grilling over an open flame to searing in a well-seasoned skillet. However, even the most skilled home chef can have a tough time creating magic with a lackluster hunk of meat. Shoppers today are fortunate they have lots of options where steak is concerned, with a variety of cuts and grades available in most grocery stores. And while choosing quality cuts isn't necessarily difficult, it does require a bit of knowledge and foresight.

To ensure your next shopping trip is successful, we put together some no-nonsense tips to help you easily identify the top steak cuts. By evaluating fat distribution, checking the label, and opting for vibrant colors, you can rule out cuts that don't provide optimal freshness and flavor. The size and cut of the steak also matter, particularly when it comes to certain cooking methods. With a careful selection process, many home cooks can replicate the succulent steakhouse experience right in their own kitchens.