The Ruth's Chris Steakhouse Sister Chain That Offers A High-End Seafood Experience

When you're in the mood for premium steak, you might go to Ruth's Chris Steakhouse. When you're craving high-end seafood, look no further than Ruth's Chris's sister restaurant, Eddie V's Prime Seafood. This upscale seafood restaurant serves a wide variety of fresh fish delivered daily from around the world, such as Norwegian salmon, Chilean sea bass, North Atlantic scallops, and South African lobster.

Like Ruth's Chris, Eddie V's is a nationwide chain restaurant, although with less locations than the steakhouse. What makes these two luxury dining establishments sister restaurants is they are owned by the same parent company, Darden Restaurants. Darden owns and operates over 2,100 restaurants in North America, including well-established chains Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, and The Capital Grille.

Darden restaurants began in 1938 when founder William Darden opened his first restaurant called The Green Frog in Waycross, Georgia at the young age of 19. Thirty years later, Darden opened the very first Red Lobster in Lakeland, Florida, but ultimately sold the company in 1970 to General Mills to help with expansion. In 1995, General Mills formed Darden Restaurants as an independent company. In the ultimate story of upward mobility, Rick Cardenas, current president and CEO of Darden, began his decades long career with Darden Restaurants as a busser at a Red Lobster.

Eddie V's was founded in 2000 and purchased by Darden Restaurants in 2011. The reviews of the restaurant are generally favorable across all locations, with customers praising the attentive service, luxurious atmosphere, and fresh, flavorful seafood.