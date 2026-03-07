The Food Scandal That Shook Gordon Ramsay's London Eateries

Imagine if someone had served Gordon Ramsay pre-made food on Hell's Kitchen. The British chef, famous for berating contestants' subpar cooking on the TV show, would have had a meltdown full of F-bombs, and likely asked the competing chefs to leave. This might come as a shock: Nearly 16 years ago, pre-made food was found being served at some of Ramsay's restaurants and pubs in London.

One of Ramsay's biggest scandals was when The Sun investigated in 2009 that some food had been mass-produced off-site, and not fresh in his restaurants. This wasn't true for every menu item, but The Guardian reported that items such as fishcakes, sausage rolls, coq au vin, anything braised, desserts, and items cooked in sauce. were made at a production kitchen in London.

This is a common occurrence in restaurants and bars — many might use items like frozen french fries or pre-made pastas to cut down on prep time and labor and ingredient costs. Ramsay's restaurants, however, are world-renowned and hold Michelin stars (here's why he's lost some of them). Customers might not be too upset to find out that the $2 French fries from the fast food restaurant arrive at the restaurant frozen, but if they're paying $25+ for a plate at a celebrity chef's restaurant, it's understandable that they would be frustrated to find out it wasn't even made under the same roof.