13 Things We Learned About Gordon Ramsay From His Netflix Documentary

The six-part Netflix docuseries "Being Gordon Ramsay" debuted on February 18, 2026, and it's chock-full of inside information about Gordon Ramsay's true life. For instance, fans of the world-famous celebrity chef learned that Ramsay prefers his pancakes to be crepe-thin and that his parents almost named him Scott instead of Gordon. He also revealed that Joan Collins was one of the celebrities he once threw out of his restaurant, and that attending auto racing events at a local track as a child instilled a love of Formula One racing.

But beyond the fun trivia tidbits, the world also got a glimpse into Ramsay's life behind the screen, including some very private moments indeed. While much of the show's focus was on the professional difficulties of running and maintaining a culinary empire, the heart of "Being Gordon Ramsay" is about his relationships with his wife and six children. Viewers also learned how those family ties have been affected by his own difficult upbringing at the hands of an alcoholic and emotionally abusive father.

So, what is it really like "Being Gordon Ramsay"? Is he as demanding of perfection in his private life as he is in his public? Here's what we found out in his Netflix series.