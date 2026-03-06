How Long Are Leftover Scrambled Eggs Safe To Eat?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're an egg fan, almost anything will do — the preparation can be simple or a little more nuanced. Some love the soft yolks; some like eggs mixed with other ingredients and poured into a crust for the perfect quiche; and if you haven't tried a shakshuka recipe, you might need to give it a shot this weekend. But one surefire method that's also quick and easy is scrambled eggs, especially for a large group. There are definitely some scrambled egg hacks you need to know — like, have you thought about adding seltzer or simplifying things even more with an easy microwave cook?

But if you're making a big batch, no matter how many guests you have for breakfast, you're likely to end up with some leftovers. So, if you find yourself with a plate of uneaten scrambled eggs, you need to know how long those leftovers will be safe for. According to the USDA, cooked eggs can be perfectly good to eat for three to four days, and you'll want to keep them in the fridge at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or under. And it's not recommended to keep them out of the fridge for longer than two hours. So once the meal is complete, put the scrambled eggs right in the fridge. You can prep a scramble ahead of time to be cooked the next day, but the USDA says you shouldn't keep cracked, raw eggs in the fridge for more than 24 hours.