14 Tips For Making The Perfect Quiche

If you're craving something rich, satisfying, and easily adapted, quiche is the answer. With its buttery crust and anything-goes filling, it is delicious, practical, and the ideal recipe for when you want to clear out the veggies in your fridge and impress your dinner guests at the same time. Unfortunately, quiches are also easy to get wrong. The crust can become soggy, the eggy filling can turn rubbery, and all those veggies can make the dish watery and shapeless instead of creamy and sharp-edged when you cut into it.

Producing the perfect quiche every time is never guaranteed, no matter how confident you are in the recipe or how many times you've made it. With a few helpful tips, however, you can increase the likelihood that what you pull from the oven is exactly what you'd envisioned when you started. We spoke with two chefs to learn exactly how they ensure that their quiches are flaky, creamy, and flavorful, and how home cooks can incorporate these techniques into their next recipe. From chilling the pastry dough to cooling the final product, here's how to ensure your quiches are extraordinary.