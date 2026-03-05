This Western Bar Was A Hangout For John Wayne And Other Hollywood Stars

When you think of Western movies, it's hard not to include the work of John Wayne. The Hollywood icon made an impact portraying rough-yet-soft-hearted cowboys against a backdrop of desert towns. To bring those stories and locations to life, studios would often film in Utah, even earning areas in its southern region like Kane County the nickname "Little Hollywood." As with most Westerns, there are many saloon scenes that show actors consuming alcohol, but they're actually consuming something else entirely (like tea or "near-beer" or colored water). But that doesn't mean they didn't get their drink on elsewhere. In fact, it was common for the cast and crew to grab a bite and cool off at nearby establishments. Among those was Southern Utah's first dance hall and tavern, the historic Moqui Cave.

Admittedly, Moqui's celebrity lore is almost entirely word-of-mouth, but it makes sense when piecing together the clues. In 1951, Garth Chamberlain and his wife purchased Moqui Cave, and turned it into a tavern and nightclub complete with food, drink, and a performance stage. This attracted the attention of locals and celebrities alike, with John Wayne allegedly among Moqui's frequenters. All in all, a total of seven John Wayne movies were shot in Kanab and the Kane County area. As Moqui Cave is just 6 miles north of Kanab, it's likely that John Wayne, and fellow Western stars Clayton Moore and Jay Silverheels, got word while filming in Little Hollywood and paid it a visit.