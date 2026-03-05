This Western Bar Was A Hangout For John Wayne And Other Hollywood Stars
When you think of Western movies, it's hard not to include the work of John Wayne. The Hollywood icon made an impact portraying rough-yet-soft-hearted cowboys against a backdrop of desert towns. To bring those stories and locations to life, studios would often film in Utah, even earning areas in its southern region like Kane County the nickname "Little Hollywood." As with most Westerns, there are many saloon scenes that show actors consuming alcohol, but they're actually consuming something else entirely (like tea or "near-beer" or colored water). But that doesn't mean they didn't get their drink on elsewhere. In fact, it was common for the cast and crew to grab a bite and cool off at nearby establishments. Among those was Southern Utah's first dance hall and tavern, the historic Moqui Cave.
Admittedly, Moqui's celebrity lore is almost entirely word-of-mouth, but it makes sense when piecing together the clues. In 1951, Garth Chamberlain and his wife purchased Moqui Cave, and turned it into a tavern and nightclub complete with food, drink, and a performance stage. This attracted the attention of locals and celebrities alike, with John Wayne allegedly among Moqui's frequenters. All in all, a total of seven John Wayne movies were shot in Kanab and the Kane County area. As Moqui Cave is just 6 miles north of Kanab, it's likely that John Wayne, and fellow Western stars Clayton Moore and Jay Silverheels, got word while filming in Little Hollywood and paid it a visit.
Moqui Cave has transitioned from lively dance hall to a natural museum
Aside from being a celebrity-filled venue, the cave also served as a Native American shelter, and a speakeasy during the Prohibition Era. Though Garth has since passed away, leaving Moqui Cave's ownership and operation to his family, his interest in archeology, geology, and woodcarving is represented within Moqui's walls. Visitors can sit at the original bar, handmade by Garth, while taking in his excellent wood carvings of notable figures like John Wayne and Ronald Reagan. The site also features a collection of Native American artifacts, dinosaur fossils, and a massive collection of fluorescent minerals set against a blacklight.
However, while you can sit at the stool where John Wayne is rumored to have sat, you won't be able to order a libation since Moqui Cave no longer serves alcohol. (Yes, that means even Dukes Spirits, a spirit directly influenced by John Wayne, isn't an option here.) So even though it's out of contention for the best bars in the United States, the historic landmark is still worth visiting, especially during Southern Utah's warm season (which can reach over 100 degrees Fahrenheit). Those sizzling temperatures will make Moqui's always-65-degree climate feel like natural air conditioning.