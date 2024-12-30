The Reason John Wayne Is The Face Of Duke Spirits

Actor John Wayne, aka "the Duke," is more than just a Hollywood legend; he's a famous icon of individuality and Americana (there's even a famous casserole named after John Wayne). He was also known to enjoy a good tipple — preferably a bourbon whiskey or tequila. Wayne's love of these spirits is the inspiration for his son Ethan Wayne's Duke Spirits, made in collaboration with the historic O.Z. Tyler Distillery (now known as Green River Distilling Co.) in Owensboro, Kentucky.

It all started when Ethan found a crate of unmarked bottles of booze, Wayne's personal collection, stashed away in storage for decades, along with his memoirs and other personal effects. Some of the bottles dated back to 1962, and co-founder of Duke Spirits, Chris Radomski, has described the collection as having a distinguished flavor profile, giving the pair a solid idea of what Wayne liked. According to Ethan, Wayne had wanted to create his own whiskeys and tequilas, so it was a natural next step for his son to carry on his father's legacy with Duke Spirits.

While many celebrities have their own liquor brands, the idea with Duke Spirits was to create spirits that are "timeless over trend" in honor of Wayne's legacy. Now, the brand has released a few different versions of bourbon and tequila inspired by the flavors of the bottles The Duke left behind in his collection.

