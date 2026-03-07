3 Once-Popular BBQ Chains Struggling To Survive

The staple barbecue sandwich we know and love today (with its four distinct varieties: Carolina, Texas, Memphis, and Kansas City) was developed in a southern region of the U.S. known as the "barbecue belt." The barbecue craze spread across the nation during the backyard entertainment boom of the 1950's (coinciding with the creation of the buoy-inspired Weber grill). Soon, restaurants cashed in on the phenomenon, and the industry grew. According to Industry Business Information Systems, the U.S. currently has 15,450 barbecue restaurants — an increase of 2.6% from 2023 to 2024. But behind the scenes, some of our favorite, most well-known chains — such as Dickey's Barbecue Pit, Smokey Bones, and Ray Ray's Hog Pit — are struggling.

Barbecue restaurants require dedicated training, specialized equipment, and long hours to operate successfully. In a thread providing advice to a poster who was considering opening up a barbecue business, one Redditor explained, "Hours are long for any restaurant, but for bbq, it can be 24 hours. People want fresh food, not leftovers, so you start your briskets at 2 am to be ready for dinner or the night before to be ready for lunch." Perhaps this has something to do with why parent corporations are choosing to redirect funds to other (non-barbecue) restaurant chains, and why smaller regional owners are choosing to run lean — operating with fewer locations. We're taking a look at these three once-popular barbecue chains and examining what led to their present-day struggles.