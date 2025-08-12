Why The US' Biggest BBQ Chain Is Struggling
Our ranking of barbecue chains from worst to best shows how far a mighty restaurant can fall. Business was once booming at Texas-based Dickey's Barbecue Pit, as the restaurant held the distinct honor of being the largest American barbecue chain in the world with 550 locations. If you're the type to ask, "What have you done for me lately (Dickey's)?" we regret to inform you that the dining establishment earned second to last place in our ranking due to its poor reviews. The chain has also experienced major setbacks in its location count. Dickey's appears to be dwindling rather fast.
As of the beginning of 2025, the chain was down to just 318 locations because of closures and restaurant sales. Additionally, many of these sales and closures occurred between 2024 and 2025, which doesn't portend good things for the barbecue brand. Dickey's virtual kitchens (delivery-exclusive establishments operating out of external kitchens) were particularly hard hit, as most of them have ceased operating. Dickey's hopes that the closures strengthen the overall brand and free up resources for the remaining locations that are thriving. However, it's not yet clear that the chain has the ability to withstand the rocky roads ahead.
Dickey's might be to blame for its own undoing
Many beloved chains seem to be on the chopping block in 2025, including Applebee's and Denny's. A tumultuous economy and rising prices have fewer people dining out, which can affect an establishment's revenue. However, a restaurant's practices can also play a role in its demise, and franchisees of Dickey's say the company puts up too many roadblocks to success. A swathe of franchise operators claim that recurring customer discounts and limits on how high food can be priced affect their bottom lines, as does elevated food and supply costs (franchisees source these items from a subsidiary of Dickey's, which the company itself operates).
Decreasing sales and closed restaurants only account for a portion of Dickey's woes. The restaurant has also been subject to numerous lawsuits, including one in which franchisees and operators in Ohio and Idaho alleged fraudulent claims regarding cost estimates. Despite differences in location and real estate pricing, both groups received the same estimate. Additionally, they claim first year revenue was vastly overstated compared to that of existing franchises over the same period. Thanks to the myriad of issues experienced by this once-iconic chain, homemade brisket recipes look more tempting with each passing minute.