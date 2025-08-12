Why The US' Biggest BBQ Chain Is Struggling

Our ranking of barbecue chains from worst to best shows how far a mighty restaurant can fall. Business was once booming at Texas-based Dickey's Barbecue Pit, as the restaurant held the distinct honor of being the largest American barbecue chain in the world with 550 locations. If you're the type to ask, "What have you done for me lately (Dickey's)?" we regret to inform you that the dining establishment earned second to last place in our ranking due to its poor reviews. The chain has also experienced major setbacks in its location count. Dickey's appears to be dwindling rather fast.

As of the beginning of 2025, the chain was down to just 318 locations because of closures and restaurant sales. Additionally, many of these sales and closures occurred between 2024 and 2025, which doesn't portend good things for the barbecue brand. Dickey's virtual kitchens (delivery-exclusive establishments operating out of external kitchens) were particularly hard hit, as most of them have ceased operating. Dickey's hopes that the closures strengthen the overall brand and free up resources for the remaining locations that are thriving. However, it's not yet clear that the chain has the ability to withstand the rocky roads ahead.