The Trader Joe's Frozen Pizza I Restock Every Trip
I'm not the type of person who stocks their freezer with frozen pizza, but when it comes to shopping at Trader Joe's, there's always a special exception. Trader Joe's is really the only place where I buy some of the chain's best frozen foods, and there's a pizza I discovered a couple of years ago that I treat myself to from time to time. So take it from me and pick up Trader Joe's Spicy Meat Pizza during your next grocery shopping haul.
Trader Joe's Spicy Meat Pizza hit the freezer aisles back in February 2024, and I discovered it not long after. The pizza is perfect for meat lovers thanks to its Calabrian-smoked sausage and pork meatballs. It's slightly spicy but not so much that it's not tolerable for those who are sensitive to heat. The crust also makes it seem like it's not just another frozen pizza, perhaps because the crust is handmade and cooked in a wood-burning oven, according to its packaging. Another reason why I don't hesitate to pick it up is its price point of $5.99, which is what you pay for a slice at some places in New York City, where I live.
Serving suggestions for Trader Joe's spicy meat pizza
In addition to the toppings that stand out to me, Trader Joe's Spicy Meat Pizza also has grilled red peppers that offset the spicy meaty toppings. As any good pizza, it also has stringy mozzarella cheese like you might expect. Another perk is the crust. According to Trader Joe's, the manufacturer allows the homemade dough to proof for 24 hours and hand stretches it to size, just like your local pizzeria might do. The pizza's base is a pepper sauce that has a melding of spices and tomato paste. To make it even better, TJ's Spicy Meat Pizza is a product of Italy.
Even my favorite Trader Joe's frozen pizza can use a little upgrade, if you want to spruce it up (but it's certainly not necessary). Keep it easy and grate some fresh parmesan cheese and sprinkle red chili flakes for heat on top after it comes out of the oven (like I do). It's also an ideal time to use up that leftover breakfast sausage from your morning breakfast or any other leftover meat in the fridge to give the pie more substance. I like to turn it into a complete meal with a Caesar salad, or you can keep it really easy and pick up one of TJ's many salad kits for an effortless weeknight meal.