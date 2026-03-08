The Trader Joe's Frozen Pizza I Restock Every Trip

I'm not the type of person who stocks their freezer with frozen pizza, but when it comes to shopping at Trader Joe's, there's always a special exception. Trader Joe's is really the only place where I buy some of the chain's best frozen foods, and there's a pizza I discovered a couple of years ago that I treat myself to from time to time. So take it from me and pick up Trader Joe's Spicy Meat Pizza during your next grocery shopping haul.

Trader Joe's Spicy Meat Pizza hit the freezer aisles back in February 2024, and I discovered it not long after. The pizza is perfect for meat lovers thanks to its Calabrian-smoked sausage and pork meatballs. It's slightly spicy but not so much that it's not tolerable for those who are sensitive to heat. The crust also makes it seem like it's not just another frozen pizza, perhaps because the crust is handmade and cooked in a wood-burning oven, according to its packaging. Another reason why I don't hesitate to pick it up is its price point of $5.99, which is what you pay for a slice at some places in New York City, where I live.