'That's Killer' — Guy Fieri Praised This Minneapolis Diner's Shrimp Dish On Triple D

When Guy Fieri pulls up to a restaurant on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," the Mayor of Flavortown doesn't hand out compliments lightly. Whatever you think of Fieri, personally, you're unlikely to see bad food on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." While it's often a niche environment of food establishments (more flavor blast than flavor nuance), the frosted-tipped master simply knows what he's doing. So, when Guy Fieri declares a dish "killer," you know it's been earned. And that's exactly what happened at StepChld, an eclectic, creative dining spot tucked into Northeast Minneapolis, when chef and owner Kamal Mohamed cooked up his lavender nori shrimp for Fieri.

"It's one of my favorite dishes here," Mohamed tells Fieri on the episode. Mohamed's concoction starts with a lacto-fermented chili sauce, which is basically Fresno chilis blended with salt and left to ferment naturally. The fermented chilis are mixed with butter and cooked with the shrimp (and a touch of oil) and served with toasted nori (an edible seaweed) on top. Upon tasting the dish, Fieri says, "The shrimp are cooked perfectly, by the way... The slight heat you get from the Fresnos, the umami saltiness that you get from the nori, the blooming of the lavender ... This is what I would call a destination dish. Without question, one of the most unique dishes I've tried on 'Triple D' in the last five or ten years."