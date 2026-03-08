11 Ways To Elevate Store Bought Frosting

Making a cake complete with luscious frosting entirely from scratch is always satisfying, but sometimes we need to cut corners in the kitchen. Sure, the boxed mixes and cans of frosting from the grocery store could never compete with homemade creations, but for many of us, they're simple and nostalgic. You can also make any can of frosting taste more complex and delicious with just a few simple tweaks. From adding some fun mix-ins to rethinking your decoration techniques and beyond, there are plenty of clever tricks you can use.

Three talented baking experts have shared their professional insights for transforming store-bought frosting. Laurie Shannon is the creator of The Icing Artist and also shares her cake decorating tips on YouTube, where she has garnered close to 5 million subscribers. John Kanell is a New York Times bestselling author, cooking and baking expert, and founder of Preppy Kitchen. Meanwhile, Odette D'Aniello is the co-founder of Dragonfly Cakes, a gourmet Washington bakery previously featured on the "Today" show.

Do you want to know how baking experts would level up store-bought frosting if they weren't making any from scratch? Read on so you can keep their tricks in mind the next time you buy a can of frosting from the store.