Rump Vs Chuck Roast: The Differences To Know Before Firing Up The Slow Cooker

Chuck roast is basically the equivalent of rump roast, but this cut comes from where the front legs connect to the cow's body and neck, so again, it has a lot of tough muscle tissue. A cow uses the muscles in this area both to walk around, and to support itself standing up. So, here, too, the meat should be cooked low and slow to tenderize it. However, this cut does have a bit more fat than rump roast, and that helps add richness to sauces.

Pot roast — which refers to the cooking method, not the actual cut of beef — is most often made with chuck roast since the lightly marbled, but fairly lean, beef falls apart into chunks easily when braised in a slow cooker. Plus, as the collagen breaks down into gelatin, it helps give the braising liquid both flavor and better body. When the end result needs to be moist, and a little more fat isn't a problem, chuck roast is ideal; think birria, French dips, or even a beef pot pie.

Like rump roast, this isn't something to throw together at the last minute. On low, chuck roast typically takes eight to 10 hours (or longer), or six to seven hours on high. If the meat isn't fall-apart tender after this time, simply let it cook longer. It's hard to overcook meat like this if there's enough liquid and the temperature is low enough.