The Pennsylvania Restaurant Serving A Fried Fish Sandwich Bigger Than Your Plate
There are many restaurants and even fast-food chains across the United States that sling top-tier fish sandwiches, but when you want an option where the dish is larger than your plate, you might have to head to Pennsylvania. It's exactly what you'll find at Snyder's Bonfire Restaurant in Leechburg, a small town north of Pittsburgh, so bookmark the restaurant for your upcoming travels (and cravings).
At Snyder's Bonfire Restaurant, it's all about the "Bonfire Famous Fish Sandwich," and its self-proclaimed status seems to be about the size of the fish that it comes with. The sandwich features cod, either deep-fried or broiled, on either a round bun or a hoagie. It also comes with coleslaw and tartar sauce on the side. The 1-pound piece of cod quite literally covers the average-sized bun, so order this sandwich if you have an appetite. You get all of this for $15.99, which isn't bad considering the price of fresh seafood these days.
Reviews of the fish sandwich at Snyder's Bonfire Restaurant and what else you should order
The gigantic fish sandwich landed in our ranking of the best fish sandwiches across the United States, but we aren't the only ones who think it's worth the visit. A September 2025 Facebook post on Local Restaurant Reviews claims the fish on the sando was crispy and flavorful, making the restaurant one of the best places to get a traditional version of the sandwich in the area. A Google review from February 2026 even says the dish is the "best fish sandwich in Western Pennsylvania."
If a fish sandwich isn't your thing, the restaurant has an array of other offerings, including seafood platters, chicken wings, salads, burgers, and even fried chicken. As for the restaurant itself, it's been family owned and operated since June 1981, but switched hands from the Snyders to the Nasetkas family in January 2026. So, if you ever find yourself near Leechburg, then you know where to get a fish sandwich or other grub that's worth the detour.