The Pennsylvania Restaurant Serving A Fried Fish Sandwich Bigger Than Your Plate

There are many restaurants and even fast-food chains across the United States that sling top-tier fish sandwiches, but when you want an option where the dish is larger than your plate, you might have to head to Pennsylvania. It's exactly what you'll find at Snyder's Bonfire Restaurant in Leechburg, a small town north of Pittsburgh, so bookmark the restaurant for your upcoming travels (and cravings).

At Snyder's Bonfire Restaurant, it's all about the "Bonfire Famous Fish Sandwich," and its self-proclaimed status seems to be about the size of the fish that it comes with. The sandwich features cod, either deep-fried or broiled, on either a round bun or a hoagie. It also comes with coleslaw and tartar sauce on the side. The 1-pound piece of cod quite literally covers the average-sized bun, so order this sandwich if you have an appetite. You get all of this for $15.99, which isn't bad considering the price of fresh seafood these days.