The Daily Drink Routine Prince William Had To Change

Routine and tradition are concepts that the British Royals live by, and they can also be used to describe what Prince William typically eats in a day. He enjoys home-cooked dinners made by Princess Catherine (especially roast chicken) and is also fond of beef — former royal chef Darren McGrady told the press that cottage pie is one of the prince's long-standing favorites. When he's craving a little takeaway, Prince William loves Nando's, a popular fast food chain in the U.K., for its Portuguese-African style peri-peri chicken. As for beverages, the prince's tea and coffee habit is also well-known, although he recently had to make some changes to his caffeine regimen.

After being named Duke of Cornwall in 2022, he spoke to nutritionist Monique Hyland on his first visit to Cornwall. They had a discussion about his diet, and Hyland told Cornwall Live that Prince William admitted he drinks multiple cups of tea each day for an energy boost, since "the kids keep me up at night." Having two or three cups of coffee per day wasn't out of the ordinary, either. As of 2026, the 43-year-old's caffeine-heavy routine had changed.

As part of a panel talk on "Life Hacks," a podcast on BBC Radio 1, Prince William revealed that he's been cutting back. "If I drink coffee, I get completely bananas," he explained. "There's too much caffeine, caffeine gets me really agitated, actually. If I overdo the caffeine, I definitely feel it during the day."