How You Should Be Slicing Your Whole Ham

A whole ham can be daunting to carve at home. You're dealing with several pounds of succulent meat wrapped around hind bones: enough food for multiple small meals or one enormous feast. While there's a bit of elbow grease involved before you can have it ready to eat on a serving dish, buying a bone-in ham generally guarantees the best flavor and texture, while also leaving you with lots of tasty scraps and bones to use in everything from breakfast fry-ups to soups and broths.

The strategy to follow when slicing a ham is simple — extract the large chunks of boneless meat first. If you're starting with a whole ham that contains both the shank and the sirloin (or butt), start by cutting out sections along the femur, which runs from the aitchbone on one side to the shank bone on the other. Since the femur and the shank are both straight bones, this is where you'll get the large, easy chunks of meat. The sirloin side is where things get complicated because of the curved aitchbone. Start by locating the bone and then cut along it to get the biggest chunks of meat off. There are also several smaller chunks of ham that you can extract from around the aitchbone.

Slicing the boneless sections of the meat is relatively easy, and you can choose just how thick you want the slices, depending on where you plan on using them. Remember to cut against the grain (perpendicular to the muscle fibers) for tender results. And, finally, only carve as much as you need and save the rest of the ham to slice fresh for next time.