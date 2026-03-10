Why Chick-Fil-A Fries May Taste A Little Different Lately

People flock to Chick-fil-A for tasty, high-quality fast food chicken and exceptional customer service, which is why, despite increasingly long wait times, Chick-fil-A's Drive-Thru is thriving. Although the quick service restaurant remains one of the highest-grossing fast food franchises in the U.S., some customers have complained in recent years about certain Chick-fil-A items that just don't taste the same anymore, including the fries. Luckily for those customers, the chicken chain has reverted to their original recipe for its iconic waffle fries.

In 2024, Chick-fil-A revealed that it added a coating of pea starch in order to keep the fries crispier for longer. However, this minor adjustment was met with backlash from customers who described the new fries as "flavorless...like pale cardboard," and "rock hard and inedible," according to Reddit.

Fortunately, Chick-fil-A has changed the fries once again. As of early March 2026, Chick-fil-A has confirmed in the FAQs on their website that they no longer use pea starch in their waffle fry recipe. Pea starch is also no longer listed in the ingredients list in the nutrition information. Customers have noticed the change back to the original recipe and, unsurprisingly, have voiced opinions about it on Reddit.