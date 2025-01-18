Chick-Fil-A Items That Don't Taste The Same Anymore
If you've ever taken a bite (or sip) of something from Chick-fil-A and thought to yourself it just isn't hitting like it used to, you aren't alone. While the chain has long been beloved for its mastery of items like fried chicken, waffle fries, and homemade lemonade, some Chick-fil-A fans have started noticing differences in their favorite menu items.
Mashed scoured online forums, news outlets, and company press releases to find out what (if anything) is different and get a read on recent customer experiences with some of the restaurant's most popular items. While not everyone agrees that something has changed for the worse at Chick-fil-A, we broke down some of the biggest perceived differences that are sparking customer complaints.
Rumblings online range from food quality to consistency across locations to complaints about tweaks to signature menu items. Whether it's a confirmed change to a recipe or just a shift in preparation, some of the chain's offerings are undoubtedly leaving customers with a bad taste in their mouths, with many reconsidering if they truly want to "eat mor chikin."
Waffle fries
Coming in third on our ranking of Chick-fil-A sides from worst to best, there's no doubt that the restaurant's signature waffle fries are a favorite. In fact, there was a bit of a panic on social media when a rumor spread that the chain was scrapping its waffle fries. (The rumor wasn't true, by the way.) Nevertheless, when the chain made some changes to the recipe (by adding pea starch) in 2024, customers took notice — and many were not happy about it.
Chick-fil-A said the goal was to make its waffle fries crispier and hold up better for takeout and delivery (which is a growing portion of the company's business). However, the feedback has been mixed, with some fans swearing off the waffle fries unless Chick-fil-A goes back to the original recipe. Some have even compared it to the infamous Coca-Cola decision to tinker with its classic formula, a massive flop the company ultimately backpedaled on.
Will Chick-fil-A cave to customer pressure, or are the new waffle fries with pea starch here to stay? While no official announcement has been made, the debate rages on — and reactions seem overwhelmingly negative. While some commenters do say they like the new fries, many others complain they aren't good, they're too crispy, and they may be problematic for customers with allergies.
Lemonade
Chick-fil-A has long been known for its fresh, "hand-squeezed" lemonade — but that changed when it began juicing lemons off-site. Bay Center Foods, which produces the juice, says it uses "a juice-extraction process that mimics hand squeezing and retains the same natural, vibrant flavor." The juice is high-pressure pasteurized, which should preserve it without affecting the taste. Still, some customers say it's just not the same.
Before you take another drink of Chick-fil-A's lemonade, know the ingredients haven't changed. It's still made with Sunkist lemons, cane sugar, and filtered water. The new process mechanically extracts fresh lemon juice and ships it in bags, so it should taste the same as always. If anything, the flavor should be more consistent, removing the chance of employees squeezing the lemons too hard, which can give lemonade a bitter taste.
Still, many customers argue that the lemonade tastes different now. One issue seems to be about its pulp. The pre-squeezed bags are clearly marked "with pulp," and the overall consensus online is that the chain's lemonade has always had pulp. However, some alleged employees and insiders say they used to strain the lemonade at their locations before serving it. This may explain rumors of stores going against the rules to strain the pre-packaged bags before service. Any difference in the lemonade seems to be a consistency issue across locations, as some customers report no pulp, while others say they've received a lemonade with way more pulp than usual.
Chicken
We know that Chick-fil-A's nuggets and chicken strips taste different because of the marinade, but lately, some customers have been complaining that the overall chicken quality at the restaurant has gone down, questioning if a change of supplier or something else is going on to affect its texture and flavor. Various theories are also swirling that Chick-fil-A's nuggets in particular taste different. Some remember them having a sweeter flavor many years ago, while others say they are smaller and the breading isn't the same. One thread on Reddit even discusses a batch with a chemical taste, with some commenters suggesting that could have been the result of chemical contamination.
Again, this seems to boil down to a consistency issue across locations. One commenter on Reddit states, "I have yet to find a Chick-fil-A I know of that serves very consistent food." Another poster adds, "I drive an extra 20 min to get to the 'good' CFA."
There could be many explanations for how quality could vary within the franchise. Maybe a store received a bad batch of chicken (for example, some woody breasts could have slipped past inspection). Perhaps one particular employee is heavier-handed with the breading, or some staff members aren't following proper protocols when storing, cooking, or serving the chicken at their location. The good news is, if you've found your local Chick-fil-A isn't living up to expectations, you can always make your own at home with our copycat Chick-fil-A nuggets recipe.