Chick-Fil-A Items That Don't Taste The Same Anymore

If you've ever taken a bite (or sip) of something from Chick-fil-A and thought to yourself it just isn't hitting like it used to, you aren't alone. While the chain has long been beloved for its mastery of items like fried chicken, waffle fries, and homemade lemonade, some Chick-fil-A fans have started noticing differences in their favorite menu items.

Advertisement

Mashed scoured online forums, news outlets, and company press releases to find out what (if anything) is different and get a read on recent customer experiences with some of the restaurant's most popular items. While not everyone agrees that something has changed for the worse at Chick-fil-A, we broke down some of the biggest perceived differences that are sparking customer complaints.

Rumblings online range from food quality to consistency across locations to complaints about tweaks to signature menu items. Whether it's a confirmed change to a recipe or just a shift in preparation, some of the chain's offerings are undoubtedly leaving customers with a bad taste in their mouths, with many reconsidering if they truly want to "eat mor chikin."

Advertisement