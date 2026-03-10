Why Your Ice Cubes Keep Shattering In The Tray (And How To Stop It)

Whether you're enjoying a boozy cocktail or sipping a refreshing glass of cold water, ice cubes play a critical role in providing the chill you need. However, creating these drink staples isn't always as easy as it might seem. One of the most common issues involves ice cubes cracking and shattering as users try to remove them from the trays. There are several reasons for this regrettable outcome, primarily focused on temperature, type of equipment, and water quality.

First, the temperature change between the chilly freezer and the often warm kitchen or bar area can lead to shattering due to thermal shock when ice cubes are pried from their tray. It's the same principle that causes ice to pop and crack when dropped into room-temperature drinks.

Another key consideration is the material used to make the ice cube trays. Just because rigid plastic trays may be one of the common choices doesn't mean they're the best by any measure. Both the amount and type of force required to remove ice cubes from a typical rigid tray risk cracking even the best cubes.

However, for some people, the problem may start before the water even comes out of their tap. Hard water (water with high levels of dissolved minerals and other solids) can disrupt typical freezing patterns and lead to air pockets and other irregularities that result in shattering when removed.