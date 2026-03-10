Add This To Your Chocolate Batter For The Richest Cake You've Ever Tasted

Chocolate cake loyalists know all of the tricks for baking the most moist, luxurious slice of cake. One well-known example is adding espresso powder, which perfectly complements the depth of the cake's chocolate flavor. There are even hacks to make boxed mix taste homemade, like using real dairy or adding sour cream to the batter. But there's another technique that works to enhance the richness of your cake batter: adding hot water.

It might not seem to be the obvious choice, but hot water is the ideal addition to chocolate cake batters containing cocoa powder. The act of combining cocoa powder and a hot liquid is called blooming. While the liquid can be a variety of things, including milk or melted butter, water is a great choice because its lack of flavor won't dilute the chocolatey-ness of the cake. Blooming helps the cocoa powder in your batter really emerge, resulting in richer, more chocolate-forward cakes. Additionally, blooming with water over other liquids might even give your cake a longer, moister shelf-life.

In boxed cake recipes that call for water, opt for hot water to capitalize on the benefits of blooming. If you're baking from scratch, you can treat blooming as a separate process; combine the water with the cocoa powder (as per the recipe), separate from the rest of the batter, and let it sit for a few minutes before adding to the batter.