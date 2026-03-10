The Scotch That President Lyndon B Johnson Wouldn't Travel Without

President Lyndon Baines Johnson was a man of routine, whether on the ranch in Texas or stepping into a formal diplomatic reception overseas and all things in between. One of those routines revolved around Cutty Sark Scotch Whisky, a light Scotch blend that became his signature drink. Staffers from his political years have recalled Johnson would unwind with Scotch and soda. Cutty Sark was the brand he chose above all others. When he traveled, his team made sure his favored alcohol traveled with him. And that raises the natural question: What was so special about the Scotch that the president wouldn't leave behind?

Cutty Sark wasn't just Johnson's preferred brand. It was one of the defining blended Scotches of its era. Introduced in 1923 by London wine merchants Berry Bros. & Rudd, it was created to be a lighter, paler beverage at a time when cocktail culture was shifting toward smoother, more mixable spirits. Its golden‑amber color, gentle sweetness, and easygoing flavor made it a natural fit for highballs, Scotch‑and‑sodas, and breezier drinks that dominated many of the best bars in the U.S. during the mid‑20th century. (It's also one of the best whiskies to use in an old fashioned.)