The Scotch That President Lyndon B Johnson Wouldn't Travel Without
President Lyndon Baines Johnson was a man of routine, whether on the ranch in Texas or stepping into a formal diplomatic reception overseas and all things in between. One of those routines revolved around Cutty Sark Scotch Whisky, a light Scotch blend that became his signature drink. Staffers from his political years have recalled Johnson would unwind with Scotch and soda. Cutty Sark was the brand he chose above all others. When he traveled, his team made sure his favored alcohol traveled with him. And that raises the natural question: What was so special about the Scotch that the president wouldn't leave behind?
Cutty Sark wasn't just Johnson's preferred brand. It was one of the defining blended Scotches of its era. Introduced in 1923 by London wine merchants Berry Bros. & Rudd, it was created to be a lighter, paler beverage at a time when cocktail culture was shifting toward smoother, more mixable spirits. Its golden‑amber color, gentle sweetness, and easygoing flavor made it a natural fit for highballs, Scotch‑and‑sodas, and breezier drinks that dominated many of the best bars in the U.S. during the mid‑20th century. (It's also one of the best whiskies to use in an old fashioned.)
This Scotch comes with a mid‑century following all its own
By the late 1950s and early '60s Cutty Sark had become one of the the top Scotches in the United States. Its approachable profile made it a favorite among entertainers, journalists, and public figures who wanted something smooth to sip without the heavy peat or smoke of traditional blends.
This Scotch could be considered a very well-traveled spirit. During the days of Prohibition, Captain Bill McCoy gained a reputation for delivering quality bottles of Cutty Sark by sea, inspiring the nickname "The Real McCoy." The spirit even went straight to outer space with astronaut Gordon Cooper. It is said that he secretly carried 5 ounces of this liquid gold on a 1963 Mercury 9 mission. As recounted in the book "Sigma 7," the alcohol was concealed in an instrument panel. Fellow astronaut Wally Schirra drank it as a prank after boarding a recovery vessel.
Part of Cutty Sark's top shelf status is possibly the perfect blending for people who wanted Scotch without the bite. When poured over ice, the golden color swirled around the cubes with a soft glow, a look that made it as visually inviting as it was easy to drink. It was a Scotch for people who wanted to socialize. A bottle that fit effortlessly into the background of long conversations, late‑night gatherings, and the smoky rooms where mid‑century culture was shaped.