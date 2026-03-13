The Delicious Aldi Dessert You Can Snag For Cheap

With the rising cost of groceries in recent years, it's hard to believe that you can still snag any, let alone good-tasting, food for around $1. Aldi boasts a unique selection of foods that'll barely make a dent in your pocket. For a delicious dessert that'll cost you just a dollar and some change, consider trying Baker's Corner Instant Pudding Mix.

According to a Mashed ranking of the worst to best foods you can buy at Aldi for under $1, the German grocery store's instant pudding mix landed at No. 3 on a list of 12 different items. (Happy Harvest Sweet Corn came out on top, while Brookdale Vienna Sausage was the least favorite.) After tasting the pudding, our Mashed reviewer observed, "The finished dessert is smooth, not gelatinous as sometimes happens with instant pudding mix." They reviewed the vanilla flavor and found that it tasted "marshmallowy," which was "a definite plus."

Baker's Corner is Aldi's private label brand for baking supplies and ingredients. As of this writing, the Instant Vanilla Pudding Mix costs $1.09 for a 3.4-ounce box (though the price may differ across locations). It contains no added sweeteners, synthetic colors, or high fructose corn syrup. It also comes in chocolate and a sugar-free vanilla version. Use it to make a variety of desserts, from cream pies and cake filling, to fruit dip and pudding shots. Or, simply mix it with milk and eat it as is for a quick, creamy treat.