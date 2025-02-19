17 Upgrades To Boxed Pudding The Directions Don't Tell You

Boxed pudding may be one of the easiest and most cost-effective desserts in the grocery store, but that doesn't mean it has to be basic. It's convenient enough to keep on hand for last minute special occasions and sudden urges for something sweet. But you can also use it as the start of something more sophisticated and flavorful. All it takes is a few handy hacks and you too can turn simple boxed pudding into a dessert with sweet style to spare.

If you've never tried jazzing up your boxed pudding with tempting and tasty tidbits, smooth swirls and incredible add-ins, this is your invitation to pull out all the stops. From using the contents of the packet in new and unexpected ways to working instant pudding mix into upgraded desserts that taste like professional creations, the possibilities for elevating boxed pudding to the level of near-gourmet creativity are practically unlimited.