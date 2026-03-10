What Traditional Mexican Dishes Use Instead Of Sour Cream

When you're enjoying a tasty plate of nachos, your favorite taco recipe, or many other Mexican dishes, it's nice to have the creamy, cooling touch of sour cream to complement the bold flavors. However, the version that's most familiar to folks in the U.S. wasn't always associated with Mexican-inspired foods. One thing you may not know about sour cream is that it likely hails from Eastern Europe and Central Asia. Traditional cooking in Mexico uses dairy products developed in the region, including crema fresca and jocoque.

To the untrained eye and palette, those two foods may resemble U.S.-style sour cream. However, there are some critical distinctions in the flavor profile and use of each. Crema fresca (also known as crema Mexicana) has a smooth, pourable texture that differs from sour cream's thicker consistency. It's closer to French crème fraîche but slightly tangier. It can be used as a condiment, topping, or main ingredient, depending on the dish.

Jocoque is another dairy cream made from cultured buttermilk, with some salt added to enhance the tangy flavor. Traditionally, it was prepared in clay pots that allowed water to evaporate from their pores as the mixture curdled near fires, resulting in a texture between cheese and yogurt. Modern versions can be more pourable. Regional variations can mix in vegetables, chiles, spices, and more flavorings.