President George HW Bush Liked This Virginia Restaurant So Much He Dined There Over 100 Times
When a current or former president of the United States wants to go out to eat, it's safe to say that any given restaurant will make room for them. In some cases, the commander-in-chief chooses a famous eatery where getting a reservation is nearly impossible, like the elusive New York establishments Rao's and Carbone. But not every place where a POTUS has dined is considered hoity-toity. In fact, when President George H.W. Bush was in Washington D.C. and got the hankering for Chinese food, he'd head 10 miles southwest of the White House to a modest spot called Peking Gourmet Inn, in Falls Church, Virginia.
Bush was a patron of the eatery over 100 times. He first ate at the restaurant in 1985 when he was Vice President, at the recommendation of his son, Marvin. Per KHOU 11, shortly thereafter, he sent a letter to owner George Tsui saying, "I just wanted you to know that the food was excellent and your sons, Robert and George, and all the rest of the people there couldn't have been more accommodating. The duck was especially fantastic." Tsui shared that he considered Bush more than a good customer, but also a great friend. Bush would often enter Peking Gourmet Inn through the back door, many times with members of his family or administration.
Peking Gourmet Inn has been open for almost 50 years
Eddie Tsui opened Peking Gourmet Inn in 1978, where he wanted to celebrate Northern Chinese cuisine and especially Peking duck, the house specialty, and one of George H.W. Bush's personal favorite dishes there. It was unlikely, though, that he ever ordered anything with broccoli, a vegetable he hated so much he supposedly banned it from Air Force One during his presidency. The duck is so renowned that the restaurant cooks up over 80,000 each year. Wheat and wheat flour is plentiful in Northern China, and the restaurant's menu reflects this, with many dumpling and noodle options available, all made in-house from hand-pulled dough. Much of the produce used in the dishes comes from the Tsui family farm in Purcellville, Virginia.
A who's who of the political scene has eaten at Peking Gourmet Inn, and the restaurant hangs up their photos to prove it. They include at least two commanders-in-chief (the second being George W. Bush), a slew of generals, and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, among others. According to the restaurant, thanks to its famous clientele and word-of-mouth recommendations, it doesn't invest money in advertising. The place sees so many notable and influential figures, that one of its tables sits behind a bulletproof window. Yet it doesn't look like an upper-crust eatery. Peking Gourmet Inn is located in an unassuming spot in a strip mall off a busy street. Nonetheless, you just might spot a VIP or two on any given night of the week.