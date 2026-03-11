President George HW Bush Liked This Virginia Restaurant So Much He Dined There Over 100 Times

When a current or former president of the United States wants to go out to eat, it's safe to say that any given restaurant will make room for them. In some cases, the commander-in-chief chooses a famous eatery where getting a reservation is nearly impossible, like the elusive New York establishments Rao's and Carbone. But not every place where a POTUS has dined is considered hoity-toity. In fact, when President George H.W. Bush was in Washington D.C. and got the hankering for Chinese food, he'd head 10 miles southwest of the White House to a modest spot called Peking Gourmet Inn, in Falls Church, Virginia.

Bush was a patron of the eatery over 100 times. He first ate at the restaurant in 1985 when he was Vice President, at the recommendation of his son, Marvin. Per KHOU 11, shortly thereafter, he sent a letter to owner George Tsui saying, "I just wanted you to know that the food was excellent and your sons, Robert and George, and all the rest of the people there couldn't have been more accommodating. The duck was especially fantastic." Tsui shared that he considered Bush more than a good customer, but also a great friend. Bush would often enter Peking Gourmet Inn through the back door, many times with members of his family or administration.