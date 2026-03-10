Tourists Love This Popular Dish In France — Rick Steves Says Think Twice

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A major part of traveling abroad involves dining on classically prepared cuisine. It probably comes as no surprise, then, that ordering French onion soup (or soupe à l'oignon) is often seen as a rite of passage for people visiting Paris. The dish was partly popularized by Julia Child in the U.S. with the release of her cookbook, "Mastering The Art of French Cooking," in 1961. Typically made with deeply caramelized onions simmered in rich beef broth and sherry or port wine, it is finished with toasted bread and melted Gruyère cheese. The soup is frequently requested by tourists, but travel expert Rick Steves says visitors may want to think twice before ordering a bowl.

In an interview with "Travel + Leisure," Steves explained that savvy diners should pay attention to seasonality when choosing where and what to eat. "A smart eater can go to a good restaurant, look at the menu, and know what month it is and where they are," he said. Pointing to French onion soup as an example, Steves noted that it's a dish traditionally associated with colder months so one shouldn't expect to find it on summer menus where locals dine. Many restaurants, however, will continue serving it all year because tourists look.