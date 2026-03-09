Disturbing Claims Put Noma Founder And The Former Top-Rated Restaurant In The Spotlight

This isn't the first time tales of René Redzepi's egregious behavior toward staff made waves. Chef J. Kenji López-Alt criticized Noma's pay practices after the restaurant closed in 2023, highlighting Redzepi's penchant for relying on the labor of unpaid interns. However, that's not where the transgressions ended. This unpaid staff was also committed to silence while working, with one intern specifically prohibited from laughing (as reported by The New York Times). While Noma is no longer open, Redzepi still operates pop-ups throughout the world.

The chef has acknowledged his troubling behaviors in the past, claiming that therapy helped him address underlying anger contributing to his poor treatment of staff. In a March 8 Instagram post, Redzepi responded to the past and present claims against him. The chef wrote that he didn't "recognize all details in these stories" but ultimately admitted, "I can see enough of my past behavior reflected in them to understand that my actions were harmful to people who worked with me."

Though Redzepi may be eager to put these claims behind him, some of his former team sadly don't have the same luxury. As former Noma intern Mehmet Çekirge explained to The New York Times, "It took me years to recover."