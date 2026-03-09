Disturbing Claims Put Noma Founder And The Former Top-Rated Restaurant In The Spotlight
The notion of a tyrannical yet genius head chef is a well-established trope in pop culture. While it might make for some excellent drama on hit shows like "The Bear," these behaviors have far more serious consequences in real life. René Redzepi is a world-renowned chef and restaurateur best known for founding Noma, a Copenhagen-based restaurant that held three Michelin stars during its peak. However, recently revisited allegations about abusive behaviors toward staff have painted the chef in a sinister light. Statements from former workers indicate that the acclaim for Redzepi and Noma came at their expense, based on multiple reports of cruel, physically abusive behaviors by the chef.
According to a report published in The New York Times on March 7, Redzepi allegedly struck employees and attacked them with kitchen implements when displeased. Staff characterized these actions as "routine," and in many cases, employees were expected to go back to work after being physically assaulted. In addition to this abuse, the chef reportedly shamed and humiliated his staff, often in front of others, and threatened workers' future livelihoods and loved ones.
Paying the price for perfection: a hostile, toxic environment
This isn't the first time tales of René Redzepi's egregious behavior toward staff made waves. Chef J. Kenji López-Alt criticized Noma's pay practices after the restaurant closed in 2023, highlighting Redzepi's penchant for relying on the labor of unpaid interns. However, that's not where the transgressions ended. This unpaid staff was also committed to silence while working, with one intern specifically prohibited from laughing (as reported by The New York Times). While Noma is no longer open, Redzepi still operates pop-ups throughout the world.
The chef has acknowledged his troubling behaviors in the past, claiming that therapy helped him address underlying anger contributing to his poor treatment of staff. In a March 8 Instagram post, Redzepi responded to the past and present claims against him. The chef wrote that he didn't "recognize all details in these stories" but ultimately admitted, "I can see enough of my past behavior reflected in them to understand that my actions were harmful to people who worked with me."
Though Redzepi may be eager to put these claims behind him, some of his former team sadly don't have the same luxury. As former Noma intern Mehmet Çekirge explained to The New York Times, "It took me years to recover."