Who's Behind The Famous Buns On McDonald's Burgers?

No matter where you are, you can probably walk into a McDonald's and order a hamburger that tastes like the one you'd get in your hometown. One reason for this is McDonald's famed focus on consistency, and this extends to its hamburger buns. But who creates these pillowy masterpieces?

McDonald's buns are made by Aryzta, a global baking company, as well as various regional suppliers. In fact, many smaller bakeries, like New Horizons in Ohio, H&S Bakery in Maryland, and Automatic Rolls of North Carolina have grown into miniature empires thanks to their McDonald's contracts. No matter where the buns are baked, however, each company uses the same McDonald's recipe. In addition to expected ingredients like flour, water, yeast, and sugar, all buns include dough conditioners to ensure baking consistency. The buns are fermented and proofed before they're baked, flash-frozen, and shipped for use within 48 hours.

These bakeries produce three kinds of buns that vary slightly in terms of ingredients and weight. The classic bun is used for sandwiches like the McDouble and the McChicken, while the Quarter Pounder bun is larger, topped with sesame seeds, and is used for its namesake burger. The Big Mac bun, also seeded, is extra wide to fit two hamburger patties. While these three are the mainstays, McDonald's also offers specialty buns for sandwiches like the McRib (here are the two best buns to use if you're making a copycat).