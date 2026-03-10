Costco's New Bakery Item Celebrates One Of Spring's Sweetest Fruits

Spring is almost here, and fan-favorite warehouse retailer Costco is welcoming the warmer weather with a sweet, seasonal fruit pastry to its bakery. Costco's newly-launched croissants are filled with mascarpone cream and fresh strawberries. This limited-edition treat looks like a seriously upgraded version of strawberry shortcake, and we love the idea of pairing one with a cup of coffee while sitting outside and taking in the sun.

The new croissants were featured in an Instagram post by costcofinds.alex, and they seem to have hit shelves around March 8, 2026. Costco is known for its rotating selection of seasonal baked goods (and other products), so if you're interested in picking up a pack, consider grabbing some during your next Costco haul and enjoy them while supplies last. According to the Instagram post, these strawberry mascarpone croissants are sold in packs of four and are priced at $9.99 each, plus tax where applicable.