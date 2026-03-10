Costco's New Bakery Item Celebrates One Of Spring's Sweetest Fruits
Spring is almost here, and fan-favorite warehouse retailer Costco is welcoming the warmer weather with a sweet, seasonal fruit pastry to its bakery. Costco's newly-launched croissants are filled with mascarpone cream and fresh strawberries. This limited-edition treat looks like a seriously upgraded version of strawberry shortcake, and we love the idea of pairing one with a cup of coffee while sitting outside and taking in the sun.
The new croissants were featured in an Instagram post by costcofinds.alex, and they seem to have hit shelves around March 8, 2026. Costco is known for its rotating selection of seasonal baked goods (and other products), so if you're interested in picking up a pack, consider grabbing some during your next Costco haul and enjoy them while supplies last. According to the Instagram post, these strawberry mascarpone croissants are sold in packs of four and are priced at $9.99 each, plus tax where applicable.
More details on Costco's new strawberry mascarpone croissants
Costco likely uses the flaky croissants already sold in its bakery to create the recently debuted strawberry and mascarpone-filled croissants. Photos of the item show a generous piping of mascarpone cream sandwiched in the middle of the croissant, punctuated by slices of fresh strawberry. Looks-wise, it's definitely a Parisienne turn for the warehouse retailer.
If you want to try this new spring item but aren't able to find it at your local Costco, it's not incredibly difficult to recreate these croissants at home. Start by grabbing a pack of Costco's plain croissants, or if you're really feeling resourceful, make a homemade batch. Then, whip up the filling using a combination of mascarpone, heavy whipping cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla. You can also keep it simple and use whipped cream instead. Slice some fresh strawberries, cut the croissants in half, then fill them up and serve.