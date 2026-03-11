Is Costco Open On Easter Sunday 2026?
Spring is at hand, and Easter is fast approaching, and for many of us who fall into the distinguished category of hosting, we've already started planning. We know the clock is ticking to find the best candy for the children's baskets and to select the best recipes for the perfect Easter dinner (like the baked pineapple ham, which gives a touch of extra sweetness). Those of us with a Costco membership might feel like we have a slight leg up, as many of the best items new to Costco in March 2026 are spring and Easter themed (pre-made baskets with caramel apples and pretzel rods? Yes, please!) But while Costco proves to be convenient and reliable, one thing the warehouse store does not offer is holiday hours. Costco will be closed on Easter Sunday 2026, so if we want to pull off a flawless holiday, we'll have to shop early.
Planning ahead can help to ensure not only that we've got everything locked and loaded before Easter Sunday, but also that we're not stuck wading through a sea of frantic customers during the days before and after the holiday closure. To ensure we can snag everything on our list, it might even be best to start shopping several weeks before Easter Sunday. We've broken down reactions and tips Costco members are sharing online, including the times to AVOID hitting the aisles, so we can be prepared for whatever this year's Easter season might throw at us.
Pro tips from Costco shoppers to score deals and avoid lines
Conversations between Costco customers on Reddit indicate shopping during the week leading up to Easter — especially 2-3 days beforehand– might be a disappointing experience for some. One poster from Ann Arbor, Michigan, took to r/Costco to lament that they went for a spiral-cut ham two days before Easter, and it was sold out. A responder recommended purchasing items in stock right away, noting Costco prefers to sell out of inventory to avoid leftovers after the holidays.
Customers in another r/Costco thread complained about the crowds during the Friday and Saturday leading up to Easter Sunday. One person lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in a low-population area with three nearby Costco warehouses. They had never waited in a line and always found a parking spot at the front of the store, until the Friday before Easter, when they found a line of 14 people waiting to make returns. A Redditor who identified themselves as a Costco employee working that weekend replied, "WE ARE NOT OKAY."
The Costco crowds on the Monday following Easter were also a pain point for Redditors, with one person sharing a photo of a crowd with the words "total mad house." In response, one person said, having worked at a grocery store, any time the store was closed, business would double the following day. With these reactions in mind, we'll be shopping early this year.