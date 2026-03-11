Is Costco Open On Easter Sunday 2026?

Spring is at hand, and Easter is fast approaching, and for many of us who fall into the distinguished category of hosting, we've already started planning. We know the clock is ticking to find the best candy for the children's baskets and to select the best recipes for the perfect Easter dinner (like the baked pineapple ham, which gives a touch of extra sweetness). Those of us with a Costco membership might feel like we have a slight leg up, as many of the best items new to Costco in March 2026 are spring and Easter themed (pre-made baskets with caramel apples and pretzel rods? Yes, please!) But while Costco proves to be convenient and reliable, one thing the warehouse store does not offer is holiday hours. Costco will be closed on Easter Sunday 2026, so if we want to pull off a flawless holiday, we'll have to shop early.

Planning ahead can help to ensure not only that we've got everything locked and loaded before Easter Sunday, but also that we're not stuck wading through a sea of frantic customers during the days before and after the holiday closure. To ensure we can snag everything on our list, it might even be best to start shopping several weeks before Easter Sunday. We've broken down reactions and tips Costco members are sharing online, including the times to AVOID hitting the aisles, so we can be prepared for whatever this year's Easter season might throw at us.